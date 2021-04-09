Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 9, 2021

April 9, 2021 82

Oil Price, Remittances Boost Forex Reserves By Over $500m

Nigeria’s forex reserves gained $519.17 million in two weeks amid improved crude oil revenue and remittances.

Business Leaders Challenge Youths To Turn Passion To Profits At Stanbic IBTC’s YLS Event

Successful entrepreneurs across different sectors of the economy have encouraged Nigerian youths to take advantage of their passion, skills and talents to create profitable enterprises.

World Bank To Help FG Lift 100 million Nigerians Out Of Poverty

The President of the World Bank Group, Mr. David Malpass, has said the multilateral institution is focused on supporting the federal government’s bid to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Lagos State Appeals To Public To Invest In Wastewater Management

Members of the public have been urged to tap into the opportunities that lay in the wastewater management business.

Meaningful Investments Cannot Happen Without Business-Friendly Policies – Kwara Gov.

To attract investors, there would need to be business-friendly policies, among other factors, instituted, said the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

CBN Receives Order To Freeze 11 FCMB Accounts

The Central Bank of Nigeria has received an order from the Federal High Court in Abuja division to freeze 11 FCMB accounts to enable it conduct investigations into some suspicious activities.

Coconut Oil Generated $150m For Nigeria In 2020 – Minister

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, says Nigeria generated 150 million dollars from the export of coconut oil and its derivatives in 2020.

Nigeria To Raise $6.14bn From External Sources

The Federal Government has announced plans to raise the sum of $6.14 billion from foreign sources, Reuters reports.

