Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 8, 2021

April 8, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, April 2021.

Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu Make Forbes 2021 Billionaires List

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, has only three dollar-billionaires, according to Forbes 2021 world billionaires list released on Tuesday.

They are Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote group; Mike Adenuga, chairman of

Nigerian Breweries Recorded Increased Sales Volume in 2020 Despite COVID-19

Nigerian Breweries Plc recorded significant growth in sales volume in the 2020 financial year despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses.

This was disclosed by Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc

Dangote’s Wealth Surges By $308m In 24 Hours

Barely 24 hours after Aliko Dangote led African Billionaires List on Forbes and the 191st Billionaire globally in 2021, his wealth has swelled by $308 million.

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, his asset was valued at $11.5bn by Forbes but grew by

PIB Will Stop Blame Game In Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Sector – FG

The Federal Government says the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will end the blame game in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Over the years, the Nigerian government has been criticised for

DPR Withdraws Four Unused OML Belonging To Addax

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has revoked four Oil Mining Licences (OML) belonging to Addax Petroleum citing non-development of the assets for several years.

According to DPR, the withdrawn licenses are

MSMEs In Gombe Have Been Recipients Of Almost N1.2bn – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has enumerated the efforts of the Federal Government in its support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), with businesses in Gombe State receiving close to N1.2 billion.

Osinbajo stated this while in Gombe State at the 27th edition of the

IMF: High Debt Slows Down Economic Recovery Of Developing Countries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that higher debt service costs of most developing countries will slow down their ability to recover from the economic downturn.

The organisation also cautioned that the various intervention funds received by

COVID-19 Pandemic-induced Accelerated Digital Transformation May Have A Limited… – Agusto & Co.

Agusto & Co., Nigeria’s foremost research and credit rating agency, recently released a report on the Microfinance Industry in Nigeria (the Industry).

The focal points of the report include a review of the impact of the

Regulatory Constraints Affect Growth Of E-Commerce Sector – LCCI

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has noted constraints limiting the growth of the e-commerce sector in Nigeria including regulatory issues.

This was stated during the inauguration of its e-commerce group to

