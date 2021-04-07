Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 7, 2021

April 7, 2021 84

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, April 2021.

Moderna To Profit $43 Billion From COVID-19 Vaccine Sales By 2023

The COVID-19 has undoubtedly reshaped the Big Pharma landscape. Although drug makers teamed up like never before to fight the coronavirus, the soaring demand for COVID-19 vaccines has resulted in massive changes in vaccine production.

According to data presented by Aksje Bloggen, an estimated 9.5 billion doses of

FBNQuest Drives Financial Literacy To Build Sustainable Economic Growth

In a bid to promote financial literacy amongst women and the younger generation, FBNQuest, the investment banking, and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, recently held educative sessions to educate women, preteens, and teenagers on how to preserve, save and grow their wealth.

In celebration of International Women's Month, the organisation, through its

IMF Revises Nigeria’s Economic Growth Higher

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised Nigeria’s growth projection for 2021 higher from the 1.5 percent growth it had earlier forecasted

The IMF in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released on

NNPC, Tecnimont Sign EPC Contract For Rehabilitation Of PH Refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Tecnimont SpA, an Italian engineering company, on Tuesday, signed the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery in Rivers state.

Ahmed Dikko, managing director of Port Harcourt refinery company (PHRC)

30% Microfinance Banks Ready For Capitalisation

A study conducted by the National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB) shows that only 30 percent of microfinance banks will be able to meet the deadline for recapitalization.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had in 2019 given microfinance banks

Naira Remains Stable At Black Market

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate has remained stable for fore over five days since last week at the parallel or black market.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate closed at

Accept Responsibility For Oil Spill, CUPEJ Tells Chevron

The Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CUPEJ) has called on Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) to accept responsibility for the oil spill at Gbaramatu oil spill, claiming that the leakage came from its facility.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEPEJ, Chief Sheriff Mulade, in a

Road Transporters Lament Non-Payment Of N10bn COVID-19 Palliative

Road transporters across Nigeria demand their share of the N10 billion COVID-19 palliative fund earmarked for assisting transporters who recorded losses during the nationwide lockdown in 2020.

Transporters under the umbrella of the Public Transport Owners of

Lagos Has Highest Debt-To-Total Net Revenue With 712.94%

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) disclosed that as of 2019 end, Lagos State led the 36 states in the country in debt-to-total net revenue, soaring as high as 712.94 percent.

This was disclosed in the FRC's report titled, 'Debt sustainability analysis of

IMF, World Bank Mull Extension Of Debt Service Suspension To End Of 2021 For African Countries

Global financial monoliths – the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – are considering an extension of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) to the end of 2021 for low-income countries.

The organisations shared their insights in a paper conceived by a

