Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 6, 2021

April 6, 20210112
Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, April 2021.

Expert Calls For Reduction Of Number Of Insurance Companies

For a transformation of the insurance industry in Nigeria, there is a call for a reduction in the number of players in the industry.

This call was made by the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of…Read more

Nigeria’s Q1 Oil Exports To US Rise By 94,000-Barrels Per Day

The volume of crude oil exported by Nigeria to the United States grew by 94,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of the year.

BizWatch Nigeria’s analyses of the data obtained from the…Read more

LG To Halt Production Of Smartphones

LG Electronics Inc. has announced plans to shut down its smartphone production operations after its search for a buyer proved futile.

The South Korean electronic giant (smartphone department)…Read more

Audit Report on Azman Air Raises Safety Concern

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)’s audit report on the activities of Azman Air has identified several safety concern, which the airline would have to address before resuming operations.

It was gathered that the airline had started moves to close the…Read more

Nigeria’s Agricultural Exports Value For Q4 2020 Stands At N55.8bn – NBS

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the total value of exported agricultural goods in Nigeria stood at 55.8 billion, representing 1.75 percent of the total exports of the 2020 fourth quarter.

In the report, it was disclosed that within the period under review…Read more

