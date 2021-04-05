Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021 39

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, April 2021.

Kenya Receives IMF’s Aid Package Of $2.3bn

The IMF on Friday approved a $2.34 billion aid package to Kenya to “address the urgent need to reduce debt vulnerabilities,” the institution said in a statement.

The Washington-based development lender said the funds would be…Read more

Ministry Budgets N100m For Ife-Ifewara Road Repaired By RCCG

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has budgeted N100 million for the repair of Ife-Ifewara Road which had already been fixed by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

It was gathered that the road was rehabilitated free by Adeboye as part of the…Read more

Relief As Banks Lifts USSD Restriction On MTN

After two days of difficulty in airtime subscription and bank payments experienced by MTN customers, banks have reconnected the telecom operator to the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) payment channels.

It was gathered that both parties as well as aggregators have agreed to…Read more

Stanbic IBTC Set To Hold Fourth Edition Of Youth Leadership Series

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, is set to hold its annual Youth Leadership Series (YLS) on Thursday, 08 April 2021.

The event themed ‘Winning’ is specifically designed to empower young Nigerians…Read more

Nigeria Faces Slower Economic Recovery -World Bank

Compared with other African countries affected COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank says Nigeria face slower economic recovery.

The global bank said the slow rollout COVID-19 vaccines had…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng