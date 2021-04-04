fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 4, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 4, 2021

April 4, 2021043
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 4, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, April 2021.

Shell Shuts Down Facility Over Oil Spillage

An oil facility of the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), in the Agbura-Otuokpoti area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has been shut down due to spillage.

This was confirmed by the Media Relations Manager, Bamidele Odugbesan, in a…Read more

Nigeria Faces Slower Economic Recovery -World Bank

Compared with other African countries affected COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank says Nigeria face slower economic recovery.

The global bank said the slow rollout COVID-19 vaccines had muted Nigeria’s…Read more

Some Registration Process To Still Be Handled Manually – CAC

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) informs Nigerians that some registration processes can still be conducted manually.

The statement was issued by the commission’s management on…Read more

Development Bank’s Unpaid Loans Rise by 110% To N214bn in 2020

The outstanding loans disbursed by the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Plc in 2020 increased by 110 percent from N101.9 billion in 2019 to close at N214 billion.

The bank in its financial report added that it disbursed N191.7 billion to…Read more

Nigeria’s Forex Receipts Decline To $109.72bn in 2020

Nigeria attracted a total of $109.72 billion foreign exchange in 2020,  economic reports obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown.

BizWatch Nigeria’s analyses of the data showed that this represents a…Read more

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 4, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria's External Debt BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 11, 2019093

Nigeria’s Debt Burden Hits N24.947 trillion says DMO

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram External borrowing now $25.6bn Atiku decries rising debt profile A marginal increase of N560.009 billion, representing 2.3 per cent rise in the first quarte
Read More
Senate BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
May 16, 2018086

Senate Committee Raises 2018 Budget to N9.12 billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Senate Committee on Appropriation has increased the 2018 budget from N8.612 trillion to N9.120 trillion. The Chairman of the committee, Danjuma Goje, la
Read More
November 27, 2013070

Wal-Mart Gets New Chief Executive

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Global retail company, Wal-Mart Stores has appointed Doug McMillon, a company veteran who heads its international operations, to replace chief executive Mik
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.