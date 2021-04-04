Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 4, 2021

April 4, 2021 43

Shell Shuts Down Facility Over Oil Spillage

An oil facility of the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), in the Agbura-Otuokpoti area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has been shut down due to spillage.

This was confirmed by the Media Relations Manager, Bamidele Odugbesan, in a

Nigeria Faces Slower Economic Recovery -World Bank

Compared with other African countries affected COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank says Nigeria face slower economic recovery.

The global bank said the slow rollout COVID-19 vaccines had muted Nigeria's

Some Registration Process To Still Be Handled Manually – CAC

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) informs Nigerians that some registration processes can still be conducted manually.

The statement was issued by the commission's management on

Development Bank’s Unpaid Loans Rise by 110% To N214bn in 2020

The outstanding loans disbursed by the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Plc in 2020 increased by 110 percent from N101.9 billion in 2019 to close at N214 billion.

The bank in its financial report added that it disbursed N191.7 billion to

Nigeria’s Forex Receipts Decline To $109.72bn in 2020

Nigeria attracted a total of $109.72 billion foreign exchange in 2020, economic reports obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown.

BizWatch Nigeria's analyses of the data showed that this represents a