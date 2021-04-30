Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 30, 2021

April 30, 2021 109

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, April 2021.

CBN Queries First Bank Over Appointment Of New CEO

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has queried First Bank of Nigeria Plc over the replacement of the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Adeola Adeduntan with Gbenga Shobo.

The apex bank in a letter addressed to the Chairman of First Bank…

CBN Reinstates Sola Adeduntan As First Bank MD, Removes FBN Limited, FBN Holdings Directors

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reinstated Sola Adeduntan as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the CBN, made this announcement in a…

Airtel Africa Appoints Olusegun Ogunsanya As CEO

Airtel Africa Plc has announced the appointment of the Managing Director and CEO, Airtel Nigeria, Olusegun Ogunsanya, as its Africa CEO effective 1 October 1, 2021.

A statement issued by the telecom company said Ogunsanya will succeed…

Global Insurance To Worth $7.5 trillion By 2025

The worldwide insurance sector was one of the few to go against the grain and maintain an uptrend during the pandemic. It is expected to maintain robust growth in the coming years, despite a considerable displacement of funds occasioned by the digital transformation.

This comes after insurance brokers and other insurance stakeholders during…

NCDMB Gets Approval For Facility Maintenance Of N2.1bn From FEC

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has received approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to commence a N2.1 billion maintenance work on its facilities.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources…

Subsidy Payment Gulps NNPC Revenue, Threatens FAAC Allocation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has informed the accountant-general of the federation that its monthly remittance to the Federation Accounts Allocation committee (FAAC) for May will likely be zero.

The corporation said this in a letter seen by TheCable on Tuesday, that…

AMCON To Start Seizing Debtors’ Assets As Senate Passes Amended Bill

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) may begin to seize the assets of debtor firms as the Senate on Wednesday passed its amendment bill.

The amended bill empowers the AMCON to take possession, manage or sell…

LCCI Laments Worsening Insecurity, Inflation, Poverty

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed concern over the worsening state of insecurity and its multidimensional effect on inflation and poverty.

The LCCI President, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, in a statement on the security situation…

1% Of Saudi Aramco To Be Sold To Undisclosed Firm

One percent stake in Saudi Aramco to be sold to an undisclosed firm described by the crowned prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, as a “leading global energy company”.

Skimping on the details, the prince said that the sale of a one percent stake of…

FEC Grants Approval For Creation Of Nigeria Investment, Growth Fund

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the creation of the Nigeria Investment and Growth Fund (Nig-Fund), reveals the Presidency.

This disclosure was made in a tweet on the official handle of the Presidency on…

200,000 More Beneficiaries Receive Funding From FG’s Payroll Support Programme

The presidency says 200,000 more Nigerians have benefitted from the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP)’s Payroll Support for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs).

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity…

