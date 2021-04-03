Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 3, 2021

April 3, 2021 48

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, April 2021.

Access Bank Posts Gross Earnings of ₦764.7bn In FY 2020

Despite a challenging economic and regulatory landscape, Access Bank PLC has announced gross earnings of ₦764.7bn for the financial year ended December 31, 2020.

The Bank's audited gross earnings shows a 15% improvement from

Nigeria’s Forex Receipts Decline To $109.72bn in 2020

Nigeria attracted a total of $109.72 billion foreign exchange in 2020, economic reports obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown.

BizWatch Nigeria's analyses of the data showed that this represents a

COVID-19, Technology And The New Face Of Small Businesses

The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has had a devastating impact that the world is still dealing with. Apart from the negative health implications, the COVID-19 pandemic has also crippled economies and businesses across the globe.

Suffice to say that, the resultant effect of the pandemic has led to

Edo Dry Port To Handle Exportation Of Non-Oil Products

The Edo dry port will serve as a channel for the exportation of non-oil products without the need to send the products to Lagos State.

This disclosure was made by the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of

Development Bank’s Unpaid Loans Rise by 110% To N214bn in 2020

The outstanding loans disbursed by the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Plc in 2020 increased by 110 percent from N101.9 billion in 2019 to close at N214 billion.

The bank in its financial report added that it disbursed N191.7 billion to

