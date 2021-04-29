Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 29, 2021

April 29, 2021 67

First Bank Appoints Gbenga Shobo As MD, CEO

Gbenga Shobo has been appointed as the new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of First Bank of Nigeria Limited with effect from April 28, 2021.

The bank’s Chairman, Ibukun Awosika announced his appointment in a…Read more

NEXIM Unveils N10bn Fund For Women, Youth Businesses

The Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank has launched a N10 billion fund to support export-oriented enterprises managed by women and youths.

The fund called Women and Youth Export Facility (WAYEF), according to NEXIM…Read more

Huawei Records 16.5% Loss In 2021 Q1, Realises $23.4bn In Revenue

The sanction on Chinese technology giant Huawei continues to bite, as it posted a revenue drop of 16.5 percent ($23.4 billion) in the first quarter of 2021, AFP reports.

During the Trump administration, a sanction was slammed against the tech company…Read more

OPEC Agrees To Ease Crude Oil Production Cuts From May

The Joint Ministerial Meeting Committee of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC membees have agreed to ease crude oil production cuts by May.

At the end of a meeting held on Tuesday and co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and…Read more

Nigeria Imports 58% Cooking Gas From Equatorial Guinea, Others

More than half of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, consumed in the country in the first three months of the year was imported from Equatorial Guinea and two other countries.

Nigeria, which ranks as the ninth largest natural gas reserve globally…Read more

Nigerian Startup Likely To Win $500K Funding In Seedstars World Competition

Nigeria’s Ladda has been selected as part of the five startup finalists of the Seedstars World Competition 2020/21. For Africa, Ladda from Nigeria will be advancing to the final round along with startups from four other regions: Fulfillment Bridge (Tunisia), Pegasi (Venezuela), IMAN (Uzbekistan), and Finology (Malaysia).

In partnership with The Next Web, Seedstars is airing the Grand Finale online on…Read more

“Fintech App Usage Up 61% YoY”- deVere

In Nigeria, due to the pandemic, Fintech app usage and Fintech firms have been on the rise. Some of these apps include: Interswitch, Flutterwave, Paystack, Paga, Carbon, Remita, OPay, Kuda, PiggyVest, etc.

The financial technology (fintech) space in Nigeria has become quite a…Read more

