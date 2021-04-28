Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 28, 2021

April 28, 2021 107

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, April 2021.

EFCC Warns Against Trading In Bitcoin, Forex

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned Nigerians against trading in bitcoin, forex and other high risk investments that promises huge returns.

The anti-graft agency raised alarm at the rate at which Nigerians send petitions to…Read more

Why We Invested $120m In Transcorp Hotels – Elumelu

Business mogul and Chairman of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) Plc., Tony Elumelu, gave reasons for the injection of $120 million into the rehabilitation of Transcorp Hotels.

Elumelu explained that the investment into the business was for a “better tomorrow”…Read more

FG Urged To Support Local Production Of Syringes, Needles

The Federal Government has been called upon to give support to the local production of syringes and needles as opposed to the importation of the products.

This call was made by the Senate at a meeting in Abuja with industry…Read more

Naira Stable At Parallel, NAFEX Window

The Naira remained stable at the parallel market and Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window or Investors and Exporters window on Monday April 26, 2021.

At the NAFEX window, where forex is traded officially, naira remained stable as…Read more

CBN Licenses 10 New Money Transfer Operators

Ten additional companies have been licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to operate as International Money Transfer Operators (IMTO).

The apex bank disclosed this on Monday in a report, entitled ‘Updated list of…Read more

Finance Ministry Reviews Success Achieving 40 Deliverables Mandate

The Federal Ministry of Finance convened a meeting to reflect on its successes in the achievement of its 40 deliverables mandate.

Hosting the meeting was the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed at the…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng