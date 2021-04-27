Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 27, 2021

April 27, 2021 38

CSCS Proposes Dividend Of N5.85bn In 2020

The Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) proposes a dividend payout of N5.85 billion for 2020 which represents N1.17 per share.

In 2020, the firm's operating income stood at N12.087 billion, higher than the…

FG Goes Tough, Bans Importation Of Refined Sugar

The Federal Government has prohibited the importation of refined sugar and its derivatives from the nation’s Free Trade Zones (FTZs), in a bid to protect the sugar industry, which is governed by the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP).

The prohibition move, which came through a directive from the Minister, Ministry of Industry…

Bad Loans Rise To N166.29bn – NBS

The Nigerian banking industry witnessed a 15.69 percent rise in bad loans in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its banking sector report released on Sunday.

This is an indication that N166.29 billion loans have not been paid by bank creditors in…

Banks Processed N356.47tn E-payments In Q4 2020

Electronic payments processed by Nigerian banks in the fourth quarter of 2020 was N356.47 trillion, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its latest report.

This represents 11.4 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in the value of transactions as…

Nigerians Consume 1.5m Metric Tons Of Sugar

The Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Commission (NSDC), Zach Adedeji, said that Nigerians consumed 1.5 million metric tons of sugar.

He stated this when he received the Deputy Chief Operation Officer, Agro-Allied Division at…

ANALYSIS: Food Inflation Pushing Millions Of Nigerians Into Hunger, Poverty

The prices of essential food items are rising beyond the reach of Nigerians and this situation is deepening hunger and dragging more people into poverty.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown affected local food production and…

BUA Cement Rejects Claims Of N300 Price Increase Per Bag

BUA Cement rejected claims that it had increased the price of a bag of cement by N300, stating that it had no intention of doing so.

This was disclosed by the company's management shared on Twitter debunking such claims…

