fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 27, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 27, 2021

April 27, 2021038
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 27, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, April 2021.

CSCS Proposes Dividend Of N5.85bn In 2020

The Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) proposes a dividend payout of N5.85 billion for 2020 which represents N1.17 per share.

In 2020, the firm’s operating income stood at N12.087 billion, higher than the…Read more

FG Goes Tough, Bans Importation Of Refined Sugar

The Federal Government has prohibited the importation of refined sugar and its derivatives from the nation’s Free Trade Zones (FTZs), in a bid to protect the sugar industry, which is governed by the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP).

The prohibition move, which came through a directive from the Minister, Ministry of Industry…Read more

Bad Loans Rise To N166.29bn – NBS

The Nigerian banking industry witnessed a 15.69 percent rise in bad loans in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its banking sector report released on Sunday.

This is an indication that N166.29 billion loans have not been paid by bank creditors in…Read more

Banks Processed N356.47tn E-payments In Q4 2020

Electronic payments processed by Nigerian banks in the fourth quarter of 2020 was N356.47 trillion, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its latest report.

This represents 11.4 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in the value of transactions as…Read more

Nigerians Consume 1.5m Metric Tons Of Sugar

The Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Commission (NSDC), Zach Adedeji, said that Nigerians consumed 1.5 million metric tons of sugar.

He stated this when he received the Deputy Chief Operation Officer, Agro-Allied Division at…Read more

ANALYSIS: Food Inflation Pushing Millions Of Nigerians Into Hunger, Poverty

The prices of essential food items are rising beyond the reach of Nigerians and this situation is deepening hunger and dragging more people into poverty.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown affected local food production and…Read more

BUA Cement Rejects Claims Of N300 Price Increase Per Bag

BUA Cement rejected claims that it had increased the price of a bag of cement by N300, stating that it had no intention of doing so.

This was disclosed by the company’s management shared on Twitter debunking such claims…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 27, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
March 28, 20190123

Nigeria, Ghana Agree to Deepen Business Ties

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria and Ghana are set to explore more areas of business opportunities to further strengthen relations between both countries. Ghanaian High Commissioner
Read More
January 30, 2014073

11 PDP Senators Jump Ship To APC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram It was reported yesterday that eleven senators under the aegis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tendered a letter of defection to the All Progressives
Read More
NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 14, 2016087

Chibok Girls: ”Act Now” Malala Tells PMB

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Malala Yousafzai, the 18 years Noble Prize Laureate has called on President Mohammadu Buhari and every one that could to rescue the Chibok girls to act now,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.