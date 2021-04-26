fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 26, 2021

April 26, 2021
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, April 2021.

SON Seizes Fake Tyres Worth N600m

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) said it has seized fake tyres worth about N600 million at a warehouse located in a remote area in Ogun State.

The agency disclosed this during an enforcement exercise in Ogun State on Friday…Read more

49,353 New Employees Open Pension Accounts In Two Months

A total of 49,353 employees have opened pension accounts under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in January and February this year.

This brings the total number of workers with pension accounts to 9,265,141 as of…Read more

Africa Finance Corporation Issues US$750m 7-year Eurobond At 2.99% Yield

In a sign of robust global investor interest in the continent, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), a multilateral development financial institution dedicated to infrastructure financing in Africa, successfully issued a Eurobond at its lowest yield to date.

The US$750 million 2.875% 144a/ Reg S Notes due 2028 were priced at…Read more

Banks Rejects Loan Applications To Reduce Bad Debts, Says LCCI

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has attributed the mass loan application rejection by commercial banks in the country to the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reduce Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) to the barest minimum.

The Chamber in a statement also disclosed that the negative impacts of…Read more

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

