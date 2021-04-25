Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 25, 2021

April 25, 2021 122

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, April 2021.

FAAC Disburses N681.33 billion To FG, States, LGs

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared N681.33 billion for the month of March 2021 as Federation revenue to the Federal, States, Local Governments and relevant Agencies in the country.

In the month of March 2021, ₦154 billion was transferred to the…Read more

Banks Rejects Loan Applications To Reduce Bad Debts, Says LCCI

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has attributed the mass loan application rejection by commercial banks in the country to the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reduce Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) to the barest minimum.

The Chamber in a statement also disclosed that the negative impacts of…Read more

Buhari Orders DPR To Return Oil Blocs To NNPC, Addax

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to withdraw the letter of revocation of four oil blocks earlier issued to Addax Petroleum, a company wholly owned by Government of the People’s Republic of China.

The President also approved the restoration of all the OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137…Read more

Africa Finance Corporation Issues US$750m 7-year Eurobond At 2.99% Yield

In a sign of robust global investor interest in the continent, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), a multilateral development financial institution dedicated to infrastructure financing in Africa, successfully issued a Eurobond at its lowest yield to date.

The US$750 million 2.875% 144a/ Reg S Notes due 2028 were priced at…Read more

FG Reactivates 1,200 Hectares Abandoned Farm Estate In Ekiti

The Federal Government is about to revive an abandoned farm estate on the 1,200 hectares of land in Ekiti State into an integrated farm.

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority in a statement on…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng