Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 24, 2021

April 24, 2021 120

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, April 2021.

Stanbic IBTC Releases Q1 2021 Unaudited Results, Total Assets Hit N2.56trn

Stanbic IBTC, part of the Standard Bank Group, has released its 2021 first-quarter unaudited results, with total assets growing to N2.56 trillion, amid yield pressure.

The bank recorded growth in other key metrics like the gross loans and…

NNPC, SEEPCO Sign Pact On Gas Production With OML 143

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Sterling Oil Exploration and Production Company (SEEPCO) have signed an agreement for the execution of the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 143.

The Corporation's Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Dr…

Kia, Hyundai To Open Assembly Plants In Ghana By End of 2022

South Korean automobile companies Kia and Hyundai are set to open assembly plants in Ghana by the end of 2022.

This disclosure was made by the Ghanaian Minister of Trade and Industry…

Nigeria Exported Goods Worth $700m To Indonesia In 2020

The Director, Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre, Hendro Jonathan, disclosed that Nigeria’s exported goods to Indonesia in 2020 were worth $700 million.

This disclosure was made in Lagos at a briefing introducing the…

NAICOM Announces Withdrawal Of UNIC Insurance’s Operational Licence

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) says it has canceled the operational licence issued to UNIC Insurance Plc.

In a statement on Wednesday, NAICOM said the company's licence has…

Nigerian Billionaire, Abdulsamad Rabiu’s Wealth Plunges By N4bn In Two Weeks

Nigeria’s third richest man and the Founder of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, saw his total net worth plunge by $4 billion in two weeks.

Live Update from Forbes seen by BizWatch Nigeria showed that the…

Oil, Gas Industry Trainers Lost $2bn To COVID-19

The association of oil and gas industry trainers said that the industry lost an estimated $2 billion to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed by the Financial Secretary of the Oil and Gas Trainers…

Nigeria’s Excess Crude Account Unchanged At $72.4m

Nigeria’s Excess Crude Account( ECA) of the Federal Government has remained unchanged at $72.4 million as of April 22, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has said.

Giving further gave the update at the monthly National Executive Council…

Poor Electricity Supply Costs Businesses In Nigeria $29bn Annually- World Bank

The World Bank estimated that businesses in Nigeria lose about $29 billion annually to poor electricity supply.

This was disclosed at the 'World Bank Dialogue on Fostering Knowledge-Sharing and…

