fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 23, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 23, 2021

April 23, 2021044
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 23, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, April 2021.

Okra Raises $3.5m Seed Round Led By Susa Ventures

Okra, a Nigerian fintech platform and Open Finance pioneer, says it has secured a $3.5million seed round led by US-based Susa Ventures, with participation from TLcom Capital, and Accenture Ventures.

This comes just under a year from closing its $1 million pre-seed round with…Read more

Small Businesses, Farmers To Benefit From Lagos State’s $20m Fund

Small businesses and farmers will benefit from the $20 million Lagos State Coronavirus (COVID-19) Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (Lagos CARES) Programme.

This was stated on the state government website on Wednesday…Read more

Lagos, Abuja, Ogun Received Highest Capital Investment In January – CBN

Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States have been identified as the top recipients of capital investment in January, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) monthly economic report.

The report stated that Lagos States received $180 million representing 75.6 per cent of…Read more

Lawmakers Embark On Investigation Of Delay In Ports’ Concession

Federal lawmakers at the House of Representatives on Wednesday agreed to investigate the delay in the privatisation and concession of seaports across the country.

The House therefore mandated the Committees on Ports and Harbour…Read more

GTBank Releases Q1 2021 Unaudited Results…Reports Profit before Tax of ₦53.7 Billion…

Guaranty Trust Bank plc has released its unaudited Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2021 to the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges.

A review of the result shows a resilient performance across all key…Read more

Senate Approves FG’s $1.5bn, €995m External Loan Request

The Senate has approved fresh external loans of $1.5bn and €995m for the Federal Government.

The red chamber okayed the foreign loans after considering the report of…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 23, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

FFK Expresses Regret NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
January 16, 20190120

Onnoghen: Fani-Kayode Acknowledges Misinforming Public, Raises Further Question

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has apologised to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over Tuesday’s allegations wherein he
Read More
December 12, 2014076

Labour Warms Up To Demand Minimum Wage Review Amid Oil Price Slide

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Investigations have revealed that the labor movement may be gearing up to demand an upward review of the national minimum wage from the current N18,000, as
Read More
February 8, 20160100

Governor Pleads With Workers Over Plans to Shut Down Imo State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Imo State Government has begged the state and national leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, to reverse their plan to shutdown the state over the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.