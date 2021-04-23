Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 23, 2021

April 23, 2021 44

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, April 2021.

Okra Raises $3.5m Seed Round Led By Susa Ventures

Okra, a Nigerian fintech platform and Open Finance pioneer, says it has secured a $3.5million seed round led by US-based Susa Ventures, with participation from TLcom Capital, and Accenture Ventures.

This comes just under a year from closing its $1 million pre-seed round with…Read more

Small Businesses, Farmers To Benefit From Lagos State’s $20m Fund

Small businesses and farmers will benefit from the $20 million Lagos State Coronavirus (COVID-19) Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (Lagos CARES) Programme.

This was stated on the state government website on Wednesday…Read more

Lagos, Abuja, Ogun Received Highest Capital Investment In January – CBN

Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States have been identified as the top recipients of capital investment in January, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) monthly economic report.

The report stated that Lagos States received $180 million representing 75.6 per cent of…Read more

Lawmakers Embark On Investigation Of Delay In Ports’ Concession

Federal lawmakers at the House of Representatives on Wednesday agreed to investigate the delay in the privatisation and concession of seaports across the country.

The House therefore mandated the Committees on Ports and Harbour…Read more

GTBank Releases Q1 2021 Unaudited Results…Reports Profit before Tax of ₦53.7 Billion…

Guaranty Trust Bank plc has released its unaudited Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2021 to the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges.

A review of the result shows a resilient performance across all key…Read more

Senate Approves FG’s $1.5bn, €995m External Loan Request

The Senate has approved fresh external loans of $1.5bn and €995m for the Federal Government.

The red chamber okayed the foreign loans after considering the report of…Read more

