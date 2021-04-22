Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021 11

We Have Taken Steps To Improve Businesses’ Productive Capacity – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said that businesses in Nigeria have benefited from the “considerable steps” taken to ensure that their productive capacities are boosted.

He stated this at the 2021 Export Seminar organised by Zenith Bank on Tuesday

Senate Okays Customs N1.67 trillion Revenue Target For 2021

The Senate on Wednesday approved a total of N1.67 trillion revenue target for the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) for the 2021 fiscal year.

The approval followed the presentation of a report by Francis Alimikhena

Naira Falls At Parallel Market

Naira to dollar exchange rate depreciated against United States dollar by 0.83 per cent at the parallel market on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Naira closed at N486 against dollar as against N482/$1 on Monday, April 19, 2021

Stop Rejecting Old Dollar Notes, CBN Tells Banks, BDCs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday has ordered banks and Bureau De Change (BDC) operators to stop rejecting lower and old dollar denominations from customers.

The central bank gave the order in a circular dated April 9, 2021, which was

Repatriate Forex Proceeds, CBN Urges Exporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appealed to exporters to repatriate export proceeds in order to boost foreign exchange inflow in the country.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, made this appeal while making a

Amazon To Establish Its E-Commerce HQ In South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa, is set to host Amazon’s African operations, a project that is estimated to be R4 billion.

The office space will sit on 60,000 sqm and would accommodate facilities such as

Transport Fare For Intracity Trips Increased By 82.50% YoY In March

The cost of transport fare within cities in Nigeria rose by 4.42 percent month-on-month, and 82.50 percent year-on-year in the month of March, a report by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) notes.

The report themed, "Transport Fare Watch", is a monthly log of fluctuations in prices

Nigerian Companies To Access $666bn Market From AfCFTA Deal – CBN

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, says Nigerian companies will get access to markets worth $666 billion once the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement is implemented.

In 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the agreement at the

