Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 21, 2021

Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Announce Plans For Initial Public Offering For Bottler

The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) today, Tuesday 20, April 2021 announced plans to list CCBA as a publicly traded company.

The Coca-Cola Company intends to sell a portion of its shareholding in CCBA via

Nigeria, South Korea Trade Shrinks By 74%

The value of trade between Nigeria and South Korea plunged by 74 percent within a two-year period, the Federal Government says on Tuesday.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, expressed concerns over

Discourage Use Of Crypto For Remittances, ABCON Tells CBN

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to introduce measures that will counter the use of cryptocurrencies exchanges for Diaspora remittances.

The association, in its Quarterly Economic Review for Q1'2021, stated that

23% Of Africa’s Oil, Gas Projects To Come From Nigeria By 2025 – Report

Nigeria’s oil and gas projects are projected to account for 23 percent of all oil and gas projects to come out of Africa by 2025.

This was stated in a report composed by a data and analytics company, GlobalData, titled

Access Bank To Acquire Majority Stake In BancABC Botswana

Access Bank Plc. has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in BancABC Botswana, a memo from the bank discloses.

BancABC Botswana is ranked as the fifth "largest bank in Botswana"

Regulators Move To End Gas-To-Power Issues

Regulators in the power sector as well as the oil and gas industry are working together to address the perennial challenges facing gas-fired power plants in the country.

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Nigerian Electricity Regulatory

OAGF, NEITI To Track Oil, Gas Revenue

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has pledged to support the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in tracking oil and gas revenue that accrue to the Federal Government.

The monitoring of such revenue, according to the partners, will ensure

Chicago-Based Airline, United Airlines, Posts $1.4bn Loss For Q1, 2021

United Airlines has reported a 1.4-billion-dollar loss for the first quarter of the year, as the coronavirus crisis continues to hit air travel.

A year earlier, the Chicago-based airline saw 1.7 billion dollars in losses

Nigerian Economy Is Facing A Difficult Time – Zainab Ahmed

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, on Monday, admitted that Nigeria’s economy was facing a difficult time, saying states must improve their internally generated revenues.

Ahmed, who stated this in an interview on a daily breakfast show on the

