Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 20, 2021

April 20, 2021
Andela Expands Talent Acquisition To Latin, South America

Andela on Monday announced the global expansion of its engineering talent acquisition into Latin and South America.

The global talent network firm in a statement said this move would enable it…Read more

FCCPC Says It Aims To Sustain Fair Commerce, Marketplace

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring fairness in commerce and the marketplace, as well as preventing the exploitation of consumers.

Its Executive Vice Chairman, Mr. Bababtunde Irukera, made the commitment in…Read more

JP Morgan To Finance $6bn European Super League

JP Morgan Chase has confirmed it will finance the new $6bn (£4.3bn) European Super League breakaway football league, which will include six English clubs and three each from Italy and Spain.

The US investment banking giant said on Monday it was financing the venture but…Read more

Ogun, Oyo, Five States To Get Agro-Processing Zones – FG

The Federal Government has announced plans to launch a special agro-industrial processing zones (SAPZ) programme in Ogun, Oyo, Imo and Cross River.

Other states that will benefit from the initiative, according to the…Read more

Nigeria Records N485.51bn Revenue Gap in January

Nigeria’s total expenditure in January exceeded its expenditure, leaving a revenue gap or fiscal deficit of N485.51billion, according to Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest report.

According to the monthly economic report for January released by…Read more

NNPC Suffers N120.9bn Operating Revenue Decline In January

The increasing landing cost of petrol and the inability of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to increase ex-depot price have continued to negatively impact on the operations of the corporation, according to latest data from the national oil company.

Figures from the NNPC from its full market operations report for January…Read more

​Nigeria’s Money Printing Dispute Stirs Up Fear Of Inflation

There are allegations that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is printing money to bail out state governments but there are fears the inflation that will follow this practice may be difficult to manage.

In normal economic principle, when a government prints more money than…Read more

GTB, Zenith, 8 Other Banks Fined N2.5bn By CBN, SEC For Market Infractions

Three financial services regulators in the country have sanctioned 10 of the nation’s lenders to the tune of N2.5bn for committing various market infractions.

Specifically, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and…Read more

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

