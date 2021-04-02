Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 2, 2021

April 2, 2021 98

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, April 2021.

How African Economies Can Quickly Recover From COVID-19 Effects – Report

Globally, economies were negatively impacted by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, and African countries weren’t left out. A report by the World Bank tells African countries to bounce back from that impact by ramping up efforts and put in place structures that will support their economies and citizens.

The report entitled, ‘The Future of Work in Africa: Emerging Trends in…Read more

Pipeline Vandalism Dropped By 70% In 2020, Says NNPC

There were reduced incidences of pipeline vandalism in 2020 compared to 2019, a latest data obtained from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has shown.

A total of 441 points on petroleum products pipelines were…Read more

NEXIM Launches N10bn Export Fund For Women, Youth

The Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) has unveiled a seed fund of N10 billion under a new programme called Women and Youth Export Facility (WAYEF) to support women and youth exporters.

The bank also announced a partnership with Afreximbank in…Read more

FIRS To Check Computers Of Taxable Persons for Tax Liabilities

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is about to go hard on tax evaders in the country by examining financial information stored in electronic devices of taxable persons in the country.

Beginning from May 1, 2021, the agency said it had been…Read more

FG Allocates N316.5m For Debt Recovery

To recover its debts, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) signed off on N316.5m that will be designated for the execution of the second phase Project Lighthouse.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and…Read more

Stanbic IBTC Introduces Blue Blossom Account For Women

Determined to extend its equal opportunity policy beyond its business and further boost its reputation as a gender-friendly organisation, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC continues to take giant strides to ensure every woman is given an equal opportunity within its workforce and beyond.

To this end, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC has introduced a new product, the…Read more

