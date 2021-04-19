fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 19, 2021

April 19, 2021
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, April 2021.

Instant Payments, PoS Deals Reach N64.34tn In Three Months

Financial transactions via Nigerian Interbank Settlement System Instant Payment (NIP) and Pointy of Sales (PoS) terminals in the country grossed N64.34trillion in the first three months of 2021.

The latest data from Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) showed that…Read more

Uber, Bolt Drivers To Strike Over Fare Charges

Some Uber and Bolt e-cab drivers in Lagos on Saturday asked the e-hailing companies to immediately increase fares being charged by the operators, failing which they would go off the roads on Monday.

The e-cab operators, under the aegis of Professional E-hailing Drivers and…Read more

DPR Defends Itself Over Claims Of Unknown Crude Oil Volume Nigeria Produces

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has responded to claims by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) stating that the exact amount of crude oil produced in Nigeria could not be determined.

Giving a response to the claim was the department’s Head, Public Affairs, Paul Osu…Read more

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

