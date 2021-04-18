Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 18, 2021

April 18, 2021 130

“Average Price Paid For Petrol In March Is N172.68“ – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the average price paid for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), better known as petrol, was N172.68 in March 2021.

According to the NBS latest report, this is an increase of 18.76 percent from

AIICO Says It Remitted Pensions Assets To PTAD, Refutes Claims

The management of insurance company AIICO Insurance Plc. has refuted claims that it did not remit all pension assets to the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

Recall that BizWatch Nigeria reported that some top insurance bosses

DPR Defends Itself Over Claims Of Unknown Crude Oil Volume Nigeria Produces

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has responded to claims by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) stating that the exact amount of crude oil produced in Nigeria could not be determined.

Giving a response to the claim was the department's Head, Public Affairs, Paul Osu

Nollywood’s Contribution To GDP Fell From 2.3% To 0.27% In 2019 Q1 – Elumelu

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Godwin Elumelu, said that the Nigeria movie industry, Nollywood, saw a decline in its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product; from 2.3 percent in 2016 to 0.27 percent in 2019.

He stated this at a Two-Day Leadership Master Training for Nollywood Celebrities and

Stimulate Growth In Agric, Manufacturing To Curb Rising Inflation – Experts

Experts across different sectors of the economy have attributed the rising inflation to low productivity in critical sectors of the economy.

They called on the government to stimulate growth in the agriculture and

Business Leaders Guide Youth on Turning Passion into Profit at Stanbic IBTC’s YLS

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Nigeria’s leading end-to-end financial services organisation, held the 2021 edition of its Youth Leadership Series (YLS) on Thursday, 08 April 2021. The event held virtually this year due to the pandemic. Youths from across Nigeria and various parts of the world including the UK, USA and UAE were in attendance.

Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, delivered the opening address

Resolve Poor Power Supply Permanently, IMF Tells FG

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has again called on the Nigerian Government to resolve the lingering issue of poor electricity supply in the country.

The fund, during a press briefing on Friday, lamented that the inefficiencies in

