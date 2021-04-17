Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 17, 2021

April 17, 2021 122

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, April 2021.

Nigeria Ranks As Africa’s Highest Importer – WTO

Nigeria is the number one importer of commercial services in Africa in 2020, data released by World Trade Organisation showed on Friday.

The Geneva-based international trade organisation ranked Nigeria the…

States Revenue Fell By N20bn In 2020 -NBS

The total amount of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the 36 states in 2020 fell by N20billion or 15 percent.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the states recorded a total of…

CBN Planning To Ban Sugar, Wheat Importers From Accessing Forex

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it is planning to include sugar and wheat on the list of import items banned from accessing foreign exchange (FX).

The Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, gave the hint during an inspection tour of the…

SEC Sets Deadline For Renewal Of Licences For Capital Market Operators

Capital Market Operators (CMOs) have been given the deadline of April 30, 2021, for the renewal of their licences by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the SEC, Lamido Yuguda, to…

Sub-Saharan Africa To Report Slowest Regional Economic Growth

Sub-Saharan Africa is set to record the world’s slowest regional economic growth at 3.4 percent as it struggles to recover from a virus-triggered slump, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Thursday.

"The economic hardships have caused significant social dislocation, with far too many…

