Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 16, 2021

FG Printed N60bn, Obaseki Insists

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has insisted that the Federal Government printed N60 billion in March to support allocation to states.

The Governor in a statement on Wednesday condemned the…

Nigeria’s Daily Oil Production Rise By 5,000 Barrels Per Day

Nigeria’s daily crude oil production grew by 5,000 barrels per day in March, the latest monthly report of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has shown.

The country recorded the lowest month-on-month increase in crude oil…

11 States, FCT To Receive FG’s 10 Million Cooking Gas Cylinders

The Federal Government announced plans to feed 10 million cooking gas cylinders into the market over the course of one year.

Disclosing this was the Programme Manager, National LPG Expansion…

Bureaux de Change Records N1tn Annual Turnover

The Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria says its members have recorded an annual turnover of N1trillion.

The association also appealed to the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) to…

AMCON Seeks Special Tribunal For Quick Recovery Of N5.4tr Debt

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) is seeking a special tribunal for hearing financial matters in order to recover N5.4 trillion debt.

To achieve this, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AMCON…

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Surged In March To 18.17%

Nigeria’s inflation rate grew by 18.17 percent (year-on-year) in the month of March, in the Consumer Price

Index report by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The current inflation rate is 0.82 percent higher than was recorded in…

Truecaller Launches Anti-Fraud Enterprises Solutions For Businesses

The enterprise solution makes business calls tamper proof and increases consumer safety by preventing fraud and scam calls.

Truecaller, the world's most trusted telephone search engine and caller…

Oyo, Zamfara Budget, Procurement Processes Non-Transparent — Report

Oyo and Zamfara states have been accused of running opaque procurement processes, providing no budget information and holding no public consultation.

A Subnational Budget Transparency Survey 2020 released in Abuja on…

Twitter HQ: Lai Mohammed Blames Unpatriotic Nigerians

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture has blamed unpatriotic Nigerians for being the reason why social networking service, Twitter, decided to make Ghana its African headquarters.

Mohammed stated this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on…

