Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 15, 2021

April 15, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, April 2021.

Burger King Set To Open Shop In Nigeria In 2021 Q4

American multinational franchise fast-food chain Burger King has disclosed plans to enter into the Nigerian market in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This disclosure was made by the Managing Director Allied Food & Confectionary Services…Read more

Obaseki’s Claims Of Govt Printing N60bn False, Says Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance and Budget Planning, Mrs Ahmed Zainab, has denied claims made by the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, that the government printed an additional N60 billion that was shared at the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

While addressing State House correspondents at the end of the…Read more

France, Nigeria To Strengthen Business Relations

The French Government disclosed plans to deepen relationship with businesses in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the France Minister in charge of Foreign Trade and Attractiveness…Read more

YELI Supports Youth Businesses In Enugu State

The Youth Entrepreneurial and Leadership Initiative (YELI) 2021 has awarded some youths across 17 local government areas in Enugu State.

With N10 million to dole out, 17 young business owners benefited from…Read more

Maize Price Rise By 15% Despite CBN’s Intervention

The release of 50,000 metric tonnes of maize grains from the reserve as ordered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to plug the production shortfall has failed to crash the price of the commodity.

Findings on Tuesday showed that the price of one metric tonne of maize has increased by…Read more

Nigerian Govt Seeks Fresh Investments Into Energy Sector

The Nigerian government has called on foreign and local investors to consider investing into the country’s energy industry.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, assured potential…Read more

Pipeline Vandalism Declined By 37% In January, Says NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says the country recorded 37.21 per cent decline in pipeline vandalism incidents across the country in January 2021.

A statement issued in Abuja by its spokesperson, Kennie Obateru, stated that…Read more

OPEC Adjusts Oil Demand Expectations For 2021

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) adjusted its expectations for oil demand in 2021, as producing countries move to increase output in the coming months.

Citing a stronger economic rebound, the organisation stated that its…Read more

