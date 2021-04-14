Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 14, 2021

April 14, 2021 133

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, April 2021.

Brent Crude Price Leaps To $63.89 Per Barrel

Oil prices jumped on Tuesday after increasing energy demand from China, world’s second-largest oil consumer.

As at 11:06 am, the price of Brent crude, the grade at which Nigeria’s crude oil is…Read more

Cryptocurrency Market Now Valued At $2trn

The cryptocurrency market has grown exponentially in 2021 and is now worth a staggering $2.0 trillion as it increasingly attracts interest from big names on Wall Street.

As digital currency exchange Coinbase prepares to list Wednesday in…Read more

32 Refinery Licences Invalid, Says DPR

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says 32 refinery project licences issued to private investors in the country have become invalid in the past three years.

The agency’s updated list of refinery projects stated that the biggest refinery project…Read more

Goods Exported Out Of Apapa Port In Q1 2021 Stands At N41.55bn – Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) disclosed that goods shipped out of Nigeria in the first quarter of 2021 stood at N41.55 billion.

This disclosure was made by the Customs Area Controller of the Apapa…Read more

Naira Gains At Black Market

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate gained considerably at the black or parallel market on Monday April 12, 2021.

Nigeria’s currency closed at N482/$1, representing a N3 or 0.62 percent gain…Read more

Nigeria Spends N99bn On Fuel Subsidy In April

In the first 11 days in April, the Nigerian government spent an estimate of N99 billion as fuel subsidy on premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.

Analyses of data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) showed that…Read more

Onyeama Announces Qatar Plans To Invest $5 billion In Nigeria’s Economy

The oil-rich state of Qatar is to invest a total of $5 billion in Nigeria’s economy, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Godfrey Onyeama, has disclosed.

Onyeama, who spoke Sunday at a send forth dinner in honour of Nigeria’s…Read more

Dangote Says Monetary Policy Changes, Low returns from Capital Market Boosted Construction Activity

Responding to critics decrying the high price of a bag of its cement in Nigeria compared to what it goes for in countries like Ghana and Zambia, Dangote Cement’s management has stated that its cement is cheaper in Nigeria than in the other African countries.

In a statement issued by the company, its Group Executive Director…Read more

Shoprite’s Exit, A Recurring Trend For Retail Businesses In Nigeria

The exit of a foreign company like Shoprite from Nigeria is no longer news. This has become the norm despite Nigeria’s massive youthful population and the growing middle class that seems to attract investors.

Even though this business decision often has a devastating impact on the…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng