Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 13, 2021

Africa Finance Corporation’s Total Assets Grow By 20% To US$7.36 Billion In 2020
Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), one of Africa’s biggest investors in infrastructure development, has delivered a 20% growth in total assets during the 2020 pandemic year.
AFC’s audited financial statements for 2020 calendar year show strong…Read more
CAC Reduces Registration Timeline For New Companies
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced the reduction of the registration process for new companies to 3 hours before the end of 2021.
This disclosure was made by the Registrar General/CEO of the…Read more
Appzone Raises $10m Series A Round
Appzone, the Pan-African fintech software provider, has announced the close of its $10 million Series A round.
The investment was led by CardinalStone Capital Advisers with participation from…Read more
Nigeria Loses N1.05bn To Oil Spillage As Shell Tops Incidents
Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), the operator of Nigeria’s main onshore oil and gas joint venture, recorded the highest volume of oil spillage in Nigeria since 2019 till date.
Nigeria has suffered 905 oil spill incidents, according to data obtained by…Read more
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Tops Nigeria’s Exported Commodities In Q4, 2020 – NBS
Nigeria’s major export and import market in the fourth quarter of 2020 were India, Spain, the Netherlands, the United States and China, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.
It disclosed this in its just released Commodity Price Indices and Terms of…Read more
Inflation Rate To Climb To 18% In April – Report
Nigeria’s inflation rate has been projected to grow by 18 percent, as stated in a report put together by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), Bismarck Rewane.
The report titled, ‘Oil Illusion and Financial Delusion,’ noted that food inflation would be…Read more
