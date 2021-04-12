Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 12, 2021

April 12, 2021 80

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, April 2021.

Naira Remains Stable As Forex Reserves Rise

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate remained stable at the parallel market throughout last week, from Monday, April 5 to April 9, 2021.

The naira traded flat at the parallel market at N485/$ throughout last week after appreciating from…Read more

New Marginal Fields Will Boost Domestic Oil Production – Analysts

Analysts have predicted that the allocation of marginal oil fields will boost domestic oil production and increase the participation of indigenous oil firms in Nigeria’s upstream sector.

The analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), stated that…Read more

NNPC Begins Movement Of Line Pipes For AKK Gas Project

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has begun the transportation of line pipes for the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project by rail.

The $2.8 billion 614 kilometre pipeline, with capacity to transport…Read more

NCS Arrests Smugglers, Seize Contraband Items Worth N786m Across Northern Region

Officers and Men attached to the Zone ‘B’ Strike Force Team of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have arrested three smugglers and intercepted contraband with a duty paid value of N786,911,648 across the northern region.

The unit coordinator, DC Oseni Olarukoba disclosed this on Friday during a…Read more

Lagos Rolls Out New Directives, As It Eases Restriction On Event Centres

The Lagos State Government has released new policies targeting event centres, as the government moves to cut back on some restrictions placed on event venues.

Issuing the directives was the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture…Read more

Stock Market Roundup: Four-Day Trading Week Ends On Lower Note

In the weekly report of the performance of the stock market at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 887.037 billion shares worth N9.193 billion in 17,837 deals were traded.

Performance this week contrasted to last week’s 1.445 billion shares valued at…Read more

