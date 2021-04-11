fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 11, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 11, 2021

April 11, 2021078
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 11, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, April 2021.

Jumia, Others Inaugurate E-commerce Sectoral Group Under LCCI To Grow Private Enterprises

Jumia and other e-commerce players within the Nigerian tech ecosystem have inaugurated an e-commerce sectoral group under the banners of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). 

Meanwhile, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emiefiele had recently stated that…Read more

USSD Dispute: Banks Deny Indebtedness To Telcos

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country are not indebted to MTN Nigeria and other mobile phone companies for using Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) platforms, the Chairman of the Committee of Bank CEOs, Herbert Wigwe has said.

Bloomberg on Friday quoted Wigwe who is the CEO of Access Bank as…Read more

Maritime Workers Threaten Strike Over IOCs’ Employment Of Foreigners

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has expressed its displeasure with the non-compliance of International Oil Companies (IOC) to the Stevedoring regulations issued by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The Union in a statement signed by the President-General of the union…Read more

TAWN Reiterates Commitment To Help Fight Poverty Among Women

The African Women Network (TAWN), an NGO established to help empower African women, has restated its determination to help eradicate poverty among women.

TAWN President, Mrs Pat Okeahialam, gave this assurance recently in…Read more

Petrol Marketers Anticipate Price Fall

Brent, the oil against which Nigeria’s crude is priced, continued its fall in price on Thursday with oil marketers in the country projecting that such a persistent plunge in global oil prices could lead to a reduction in petrol pump price.

Industry figures showed that global oil prices maintained their…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 11, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 28, 2013081

Aviation Labour Leaders Laud FAAN On Reforms

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The aviation labour unions, including the Air Transport Service Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Union of Air Transport Employ
Read More
October 31, 2014065

Statistics Show Nigerians Operate 70.18m Bank Accounts

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The total number of bank accounts in Nigeria has been pegged at 70.18  as at July, 2014. Of the 70.18 million, 15.45 million are current, while 51.59 millio
Read More
March 6, 2015876

“Nigeria’s Comedy Business Pools N50 Billion Annually” – Analysts Declare

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram According to analysts and industry stakeholders, Nigeria’s comedy business is flourishing with a rising financial profile of billions of naira. These analys
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.