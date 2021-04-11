Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 11, 2021

April 11, 2021 78

Jumia, Others Inaugurate E-commerce Sectoral Group Under LCCI To Grow Private Enterprises

Jumia and other e-commerce players within the Nigerian tech ecosystem have inaugurated an e-commerce sectoral group under the banners of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Meanwhile, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emiefiele had recently stated that

USSD Dispute: Banks Deny Indebtedness To Telcos

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country are not indebted to MTN Nigeria and other mobile phone companies for using Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) platforms, the Chairman of the Committee of Bank CEOs, Herbert Wigwe has said.

Bloomberg on Friday quoted Wigwe who is the CEO of Access Bank as

Maritime Workers Threaten Strike Over IOCs’ Employment Of Foreigners

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has expressed its displeasure with the non-compliance of International Oil Companies (IOC) to the Stevedoring regulations issued by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The Union in a statement signed by the President-General of the union

TAWN Reiterates Commitment To Help Fight Poverty Among Women

The African Women Network (TAWN), an NGO established to help empower African women, has restated its determination to help eradicate poverty among women.

TAWN President, Mrs Pat Okeahialam, gave this assurance recently in

Petrol Marketers Anticipate Price Fall

Brent, the oil against which Nigeria’s crude is priced, continued its fall in price on Thursday with oil marketers in the country projecting that such a persistent plunge in global oil prices could lead to a reduction in petrol pump price.

Industry figures showed that global oil prices maintained their

