Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 10, 2021

April 10, 2021 24

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, April 2021.

Transaction Value Of Cattle In Lagos Alone Is N328bn

Lagos State’s transaction value of cattle is N328 billion, the Lagos State Government disclosed.

The disclosure was made by the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya…Read more

NIWA Grants Licenses To 8 Companies For Barging Operations

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) said it has licensed eight companies to begin barge operations from Lagos to Onitsha.

Managing Director of NIWA, George Moghalu disclosed this during the…Read more

Bamboo, Chaka, Trove, Rise In talks With SEC Over New Rules

Bamboo, Chaka, Trove Finance and Rise says have started engaging with Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) to seek clarity on the recent rules that warned Nigerians on trading in foreign markets through unregistered platforms.

These digital stock trading platforms are among those affected by the…Read more

Kwara, Lagos State Partner On Dairy, Rice Production – Abdulrazaq

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has said that his administration is partnering with Lagos State to improve dairy and rice production to boost food production and improve the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.

AbdulRazaq disclosed this in Ilorin on Thursday when the Special Agro…Read more

CBN Secures Order To Freeze 84 Bank Accounts Belonging To 25 Individuals, Companies

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has secured an interim order of a federal high court in Abuja, freezing 84 bank accounts belonging to 25 individuals and companies.

Those affected by the new order include Nuhu Abubakar, Lat-Ade Logistics…Read more

Petrol Marketers Anticipate Price Fall

Brent, the oil against which Nigeria’s crude is priced, continued its fall in price on Thursday with oil marketers in the country projecting that such a persistent plunge in global oil prices could lead to a reduction in petrol pump price.

Industry figures showed that global oil prices maintained their steady decline on…Read more

SEC Cautions Nigerians Seeking Investment In Foreign Markets Via Unregistered Channels

The public has been advised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to be cautious of investing in foreign markets through unverified platforms.

This caution was issued in a circular titled ‘Proliferation of Unregistered…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng