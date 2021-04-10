fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 10, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 10, 2021

April 10, 2021024
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 10, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, April 2021.

Transaction Value Of Cattle In Lagos Alone Is N328bn

Lagos State’s transaction value of cattle is N328 billion, the Lagos State Government disclosed.

The disclosure was made by the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya…Read more

NIWA Grants Licenses To 8 Companies For Barging Operations

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) said it has licensed eight companies to begin barge operations from Lagos to Onitsha.

Managing Director of NIWA, George Moghalu disclosed this during the…Read more

Bamboo, Chaka, Trove, Rise In talks With SEC Over New Rules

Bamboo, Chaka, Trove Finance and Rise says have started engaging with Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) to seek clarity on the recent rules that warned Nigerians on trading in foreign markets through unregistered platforms.

These digital stock trading platforms are among those affected by the…Read more

Kwara, Lagos State Partner On Dairy, Rice Production – Abdulrazaq

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has said that his administration is partnering with Lagos State to improve dairy and rice production to boost food production and improve the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.

AbdulRazaq disclosed this in Ilorin on Thursday when the Special Agro…Read more

CBN Secures Order To Freeze 84 Bank Accounts Belonging To 25 Individuals, Companies

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has secured an interim order of a federal high court in Abuja, freezing 84 bank accounts belonging to 25 individuals and companies.

Those affected by the new order include Nuhu Abubakar, Lat-Ade Logistics…Read more

Petrol Marketers Anticipate Price Fall

Brent, the oil against which Nigeria’s crude is priced, continued its fall in price on Thursday with oil marketers in the country projecting that such a persistent plunge in global oil prices could lead to a reduction in petrol pump price.

Industry figures showed that global oil prices maintained their steady decline on…Read more

SEC Cautions Nigerians Seeking Investment In Foreign Markets Via Unregistered Channels

The public has been advised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to be cautious of investing in foreign markets through unverified platforms.

This caution was issued in a circular titled ‘Proliferation of Unregistered…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 10, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 1, 2015777

Fuel Subsidy Removal will Help Strengthen Naira

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Leading economist and Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivative Company Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said that the removal of subsidy on petroleu
Read More
June 27, 2014063

Nigeria, Three Others Recommended For FATF Membership

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria, Isreal, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia have been recommended for membership of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The Ad-hoc Group on Membership (A
Read More
MTN BUSINESS & ECONOMYIT/TELECOMLEGALNEWSLETTER
September 10, 20180116

MTN Sues CBN, AGF Over Alleged Forex Repatriation, Tax Arrears

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram MTN Nigeria has taken the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to court over their investigations into the telecom
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.