Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021 85

Good morning and welcome to another month, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, April 2021.

Insurance Contributes Less Than 1% To Nigeria’s GDP – Bankole Banjo

The Nigerian insurance industry contributes less than 1 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country’s economy, as stated by the Senior Manager, Brand, Media and Communications at African Alliance Insurance, Bankole Banjo.

He said this at the first edition of the BizWatch Nigeria webinar series themed…Read more

Communication, Transparency, Key To Insurance Claims Settlement – Experts

Insurance brokers and other stakeholders in the industry have called for transparency and clear communication between insurance firms and customers for easy claims settlement.

The experts who spoke, Wednesday, at a Webinar hosted by BizWatch Nigeria…Read more

African Alliance Gets Recertified On ISO 22301 For Business Continuity Management

As part of our unending commitment to our stakeholders and customers, we have been recertified by Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB) on ISO 22301 for Business Continuity Management (BCM). This certificate was first awarded to us in 2020 by the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB) which signified that African Alliance Insurance PLC met all the requirements for Business Continuity Management (BCM).

The recertification further confirms African Alliance’s ability to deliver…Read more

SCB Is Global Coordinator On Seplat’s $650m Corporate Bond Issuance

Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), alongside three other banks, acted as Global Coordinator on Seplat’s $650 million five-year bond. The bond, priced at a yield and coupon of 7.75%, a significant improvement over the 9.25% coupon and initial yield of 9.50% of Seplat’s debut corporate bond issued in 2018.

The transaction was successfully executed in a challenging market…Read more

$5bn Worth Of Food Imported Into Nigeria Yearly

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, disclosed that Nigeria imports food worth $5 billion on a yearly basis, of which dairy products make up $1.2-$1.5 billion.

He said this at the National Diary Policy Stakeholders Engagement in…Read more

Nigeria To Become Export Corridor With Rail Line To Niger Republic – FG

The Federal Government, in its defence of the rail line stretching to Maradi, the Niger Republic from Kano State, revealed that Nigeria would become an export corridor from landlocked countries.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Transportation…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng