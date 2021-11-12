fbpx

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For November 12, 2021

November 12, 2021067
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For November 10, 2021

Good morning, here is a round-up of the latest Nigerian business news you need to know.

Senator Abiru Unveils N100m Loan Scheme For MSMEs

Senator Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos east, has unveiled a N100 million business loan support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Read more

Naira Sees 3.6 Percent Appreciation At Parallel Market, Trades At N540/$1

The Naira gained 3.6 percent to trade at N540/$1 at the parallel market, this comes after almost four months since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) halted the sale of FX to Bureaux De Change (BDCs) operators. Read more

Heritage Bank, CBN Adopt Novel Approach To Boost Wheat Production Capacity

In a bid to meet high demand amid poor production capacity of wheat, the Central Bank of Nigeria and Heritage Bank Plc have adopted a novel but more robust approach to boost local production and reduce dependence on importation. Read more

FEC Okays 5-year National Development Plan

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has granted approval for the 2011-2025 National Development Plan (NDP) with an investment size of N348.7 trillion. Read more

We Are Prepared To Support Nigeria In Boosting Export, Industrialization – Chinese Envoy

China’s ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, has stated that his country is prepared to collaborate with Nigeria to develop her value-added industries, in order to improve exports and grow the economy. Read more

National Development Plan: FEC Earmarks N140bn For Sports Ministry

For the first time in Nigeria’s National Development Plan, sports have now been included as a business enterprise with the goal of injecting N80 billion into the nation’s sports development and N60 billion earmarked for youth development targeting on building entrepreneurship and overall human capital development now classified as under social development over a period of 4 years, from 2021-2025. Read more

Emefiele Urges French Investors To Invest In Nigeria

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has asked French investors to invest in Nigeria, describing the country as Africa’s best investment destination. Read more

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

