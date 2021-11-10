Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For November 10, 2021

November 10, 2021 148

Good morning, here is a round-up of the latest Nigerian business news you need to know.

Lagos Free Zone Will Unlock Economic Opportunities For Nigeria – Lamido Yuguda, DG, SEC

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Lamido Yuguda, has stated that the “Lagos Free Zone by Tolaram has the potential to unlock economic opportunities for Nigeria by attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)”. Read more

NISA Moves to Unveil National Shipping Line, Revive NIMAREX

The Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA) has reached a decision to establish a national carrier with capital contributions from its members and also float a USD500 million fund to serve as a revolving loan to enable its members to renew their vessel fleets. Read more

IPMAN Assures Public Of Availability Of Petrol, Creates Task Force To Tackle Hoarding

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has set up a task force to stop the hoarding of petroleum products by retail outlets. Read more

N-Power Stipends: Two Months After, FG’s Payment Claim Remains Audio

Nearly two months after the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development said it has commenced the payment of arrears of stipends for batches A and B of the 2016 and 2018 volunteers of the N-Power programme nationwide, Bizwatch Nigeria has discovered that hundreds of genuine beneficiaries are still yet to receive an alert. Read more

P&ID: FG Earmarks N1.1bn For Task Force To Probe ‘Shady Contracts’

The Federal Government has set aside N1.1 billion for creating a task force that will examine contracts that are similar to the disputed Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) signed by previous administrations. Read more