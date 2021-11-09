fbpx

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For November 09, 2021

November 9, 2021
Good morning, here is a round-up of the latest Nigerian business news you need to know.

Maina Bags 8 Years Imprisonment Over Money Laundering

The former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has been convicted by the federal high court in Abuja on charges of money laundering. Read more

CBN Sets N5bn Limit For Loans Under ‘100 For 100’

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has set N5billion maximum loan limit that a participant can receive from the ‘100 for 100 PPP’ – Policy on Production and Productivity. Read more

Transcorp Profit Hits N13.5bn In Q3 2021

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) has announced that its profit rose by 617 percent to N13.5 billion in the third quarter of 2021 from N1.75 billion in the previous year. Read more

Lagos Ports Stretched Beyond Capacity — NPA Acting MD

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has stated that the Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port Complex are operating beyond their installed capacity. Read more

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

