Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For November 04, 2021

November 4, 20210115
Good morning, here is a round-up of the latest Nigerian business news you need to know.

Petrol Price Has Not Increased – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Tuesday disclosed that there has been no increase on the pump of petrol in the country. Read more

Nigeria Attracted $8.99bn Fresh Investment In Q3 – NIPC

Investors pledged to invest $8.99 billion in Nigeria in the third quarter of this year, according to a report by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) on investment announcements in the country. Read more

DMO To Raise N250bn For Road Construction From Sukuk Bond

The Debt Management Office (DMO) is planning to raise about N250 billion for road construction in the country through the issuance of its fourth Sovereign Sukuk bond. Read more

Guinness Nigeria To Pay Out N1.008bn In Dividends To Shareholders

Guinness Nigeria Plc has granted approval of N1.008 billion in dividends for its shareholders as the company saw a 54 percent rise in revenue for the year ended June 30, 2021. Read more

Nigeria Requires $1.5trn In 10 years To Tackle Infrastructure Deficit – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday at the COP26, stated that $1.5 trillion is needed within a 10-year period to accomplish an appreciable level of infrastructural growth in Nigeria. Read more

Five Nigerian Banks Paid N1.46 billion Fine For Forex Infractions, Others

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have sanctioned five major banks for violating foreign exchange guidelines and anti-money laundering regulations, among others. Read more

CBN Can Be Petitioned Over Excessive Charges By Banks – NDIC MD

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Bello Hassan, has stated that customers who have been overcharged by their bank can submit a petition to the corporation or the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to facilitate a refund. Read more

