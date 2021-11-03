fbpx

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For November 03, 2021

November 3, 2021055
Good morning, here is a round-up of the latest Nigerian business news you need to know.

Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 2nd November 2021

News update on Dollar to Naira rate at the official and black market exchange rate Today November 2nd 2021. The official dollar rates as well as Black Market rates, Bureau De Change (BDC) rates, and CBN rates. Read more

NNPC Spends N149bn On Oil Subsidy Payment, Remits N67bn To Federation Account In September

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)’s remittance to the federation account declined by N13 billion in September 2021. Read more

Nigeria’s Financial Access Ranking Drops As Banks Close Branches, ATMs

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday released a report which showed that Nigerian banks closed 234 branches and 649 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in 2020. Read more

Fiscal Commission To Penalize 14 Banks Over Violation Of Loan Conditions To States

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has stated that it will penalize about 14 banks and financial institutions over alleged issuing of loans to state governments without following due process. Read more

Price Of Crude Oil Hits $84 Per Barrel Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil prices maintained an upward swing ahead of Thursday’s Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies (OPEC+) meeting. Read more

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

