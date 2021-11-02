fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For November 02, 2021

November 2, 20210127
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For November 02, 2021

Good morning, here is a round-up of the latest Nigerian business news you need to know.

Banks Recover N100bn Bad Loans From Chronic Debtors

Banks in Nigeria have been able to recover about N100 billion non-performing loans (NPL) or bad debt in one year, analysis of financial records of banks have shown. Read more

Zenith Bank Records N180bn Profit Before Tax in Q3

Zenith Bank Plc has reported its unaudited results covering a nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, recording a profit before tax (PBT) of N180 billion. Read more

Nigeria’s FDI Slumps To Five-Year Low At $78m

Nigeria recorded the lowest quarterly Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of $78 million since 2016 in the second quarter of this year. Read more

Nigeria’s Banking Industry Is Strong, Resilient – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has restated that the Nigerian banking sector stands strong and resilient as members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) asked for more intervention in the real sector. Read more

SEC Goes Tough On Capital Market Operators

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says it will not condone any unethical practices from capital market operators. Read more

Lekki Port To Begin Operations In 2023, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated that the Lekki Deep Sea Port would commence operations in quarter three of 2023. Read more

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For November 02, 2021
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

November 4, 20130171

Entry Level Personal Assistant at Resource Intermediaries Limited

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A company registered in Nigeria to engage in outsourcing services. The conceptual definition of the company is “easing your business burdens”, w
Read More
Stock Exchange Closes Trading Week With N30bn Gain BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER
October 6, 20210269

Stock Exchange Gains Over N200bn, Maintains Bullish Momentum

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The stock exchange maintained its bullish run, as investors gained N247 billion at the end of trading, while the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 1.18 percent.
Read More
TSA Surpasses ₦19 trillion In 5 years BUSINESS & ECONOMY
July 11, 20190212

FG Records N10 Trillion Revenue Inflow Into TSA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has collected over N10 trillion from the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) from 1,674 MDAs. Office of the Account G
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.