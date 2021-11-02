Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For November 02, 2021

November 2, 2021 127

Good morning, here is a round-up of the latest Nigerian business news you need to know.

Banks Recover N100bn Bad Loans From Chronic Debtors

Banks in Nigeria have been able to recover about N100 billion non-performing loans (NPL) or bad debt in one year, analysis of financial records of banks have shown. Read more

Zenith Bank Records N180bn Profit Before Tax in Q3

Zenith Bank Plc has reported its unaudited results covering a nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, recording a profit before tax (PBT) of N180 billion. Read more

Nigeria’s FDI Slumps To Five-Year Low At $78m

Nigeria recorded the lowest quarterly Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of $78 million since 2016 in the second quarter of this year. Read more

Nigeria’s Banking Industry Is Strong, Resilient – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has restated that the Nigerian banking sector stands strong and resilient as members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) asked for more intervention in the real sector. Read more

SEC Goes Tough On Capital Market Operators

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says it will not condone any unethical practices from capital market operators. Read more

Lekki Port To Begin Operations In 2023, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated that the Lekki Deep Sea Port would commence operations in quarter three of 2023. Read more