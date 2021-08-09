fbpx

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines & Naija News Today, August 9, 2021

August 9, 20210143
The Nation newspaper

Sit-at-home: Two feared killed, vehicles burnt in Nnewi
PHOTOS: Abakaliki shutdown as residents obey IPOB-sit-at-home order
Alleged $350,000 fraud: US submits 97,000-page evidence against suspended Abiodun’s aide
Sultan declares Tuesday 1st of Muharram
Kwara police rescue 24 kidnap victims. Read More…

Vanguard newspaper

Nigerian Army winning war on terror, banditry -Oba Makama
Experts laud NNPC’s acquisition of 20% stake in Dangote Refinery
Troops foil Boko Haram’s invasion of Damboa Town, inflict gunshot wound on many terrorists
Equities gear up for rally as H1’21 corporate results trickle in
Hijrah celebration: Makinde declares Tuesday public holiday. Read More…

PUNCH newspaper

No-work-no-pay directive: FG battles NARD, opens attendance registers, resident doctors adamant
Ogboni chief, herbalist kill money ritual seeker, share body parts
I’ve not fled Nigeria, I’m in Benin for Igboho – Akintoye
Group roots for Osinbajo’s presidency, lists VP’s qualities
Petrol landing cost hits N249/litre, deregulation remains uncertain. Read More…

The Guardian newspaper

Suspected jihadists kill more than 40 in Mali village attacks
PDP crisis: Reps caucus asks Secondus to resign
Anambra Governorship poll: PDP appoints Ekwunife as Campaign D-G
Don’t assent to PIB, Niger Delta stakeholders tell Buhari
Turkey Wildfire: Buhari calls Erdogan, expresses sympathy. Read More…

ThisDay newspaper

Buhari Has Failed on Security, PDP Tells Masari
Osinbajo at Forbes Awards, Says Nigeria Attracts $10bn Investment
Ngige, Ehanire are Ineffective as Ministers, Says PGF DG
Nigerians Want Justice, Not Breakup, Says Group
Paris 2024 Comes Knocking as ‘Pandemic’ Tokyo 2020 Games End. Read More…

About Author

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

