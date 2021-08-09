Nigerian Newspaper Headlines & Naija News Today, August 9, 2021

August 9, 2021 143

The Nation newspaper

Sit-at-home: Two feared killed, vehicles burnt in Nnewi

PHOTOS: Abakaliki shutdown as residents obey IPOB-sit-at-home order

Alleged $350,000 fraud: US submits 97,000-page evidence against suspended Abiodun’s aide

Sultan declares Tuesday 1st of Muharram

Kwara police rescue 24 kidnap victims. Read More…

Vanguard newspaper

Nigerian Army winning war on terror, banditry -Oba Makama

Experts laud NNPC’s acquisition of 20% stake in Dangote Refinery

Troops foil Boko Haram’s invasion of Damboa Town, inflict gunshot wound on many terrorists

Equities gear up for rally as H1’21 corporate results trickle in

Hijrah celebration: Makinde declares Tuesday public holiday. Read More…

PUNCH newspaper

No-work-no-pay directive: FG battles NARD, opens attendance registers, resident doctors adamant

Ogboni chief, herbalist kill money ritual seeker, share body parts

I’ve not fled Nigeria, I’m in Benin for Igboho – Akintoye

Group roots for Osinbajo’s presidency, lists VP’s qualities

Petrol landing cost hits N249/litre, deregulation remains uncertain. Read More…

The Guardian newspaper

Suspected jihadists kill more than 40 in Mali village attacks

PDP crisis: Reps caucus asks Secondus to resign

Anambra Governorship poll: PDP appoints Ekwunife as Campaign D-G

Don’t assent to PIB, Niger Delta stakeholders tell Buhari

Turkey Wildfire: Buhari calls Erdogan, expresses sympathy. Read More…

ThisDay newspaper

Buhari Has Failed on Security, PDP Tells Masari

Osinbajo at Forbes Awards, Says Nigeria Attracts $10bn Investment

Ngige, Ehanire are Ineffective as Ministers, Says PGF DG

Nigerians Want Justice, Not Breakup, Says Group

Paris 2024 Comes Knocking as ‘Pandemic’ Tokyo 2020 Games End. Read More…