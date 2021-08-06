Nigerian Newspaper Headlines & Naija News Today, August 6, 2021

Read latest Naija newspaper headlines & Naija news today, August 6, 2021 and trendings around the world.
The Nation newspaper
PDP crisis: Elders fail to halt Uche Secondus removal plot
Alibaba says Nigerian constitution should be reviewed
World Bank’s $50m for water projects in Delta, Ekiti, five others
It’s unlikely to see an Igbo President in our lifetime – Okolo-Olisa
Ex-NFF President Oneya dies at 73 Read More….
Vanguard newspaper
CBN recovers N89bn excess bank charges, others
Gunmen abduct Zamfara Assembly Speaker’s parents, others — Police
Residents mob police station, as robbers raid banks, kill one in Osun
Isi-Uzo killings: IPOB mocks S-East govs over ‘lame’ EbubeAgu security
Isi-Uzo killings: IPOB mocks S-East govs over ‘lame’ EbubeAgu security. Read More…
PUNCH newspaper
Relief for Secondus as PDP BoT tackles Wike, rejects interim exco
Olympics: Nigeria lose again in women’s wrestling as Ukraine’s Livach beat Idris
Supreme Court judgment: APC govs throw weight behind Buni-led committee
Situation getting worse, lack of food fueling insecurity – Sultan
NLC demands electricity tariff reduction agreement implementation by December. Read More…
The Guardian newspaper
FG pledges special courts for gender-based violence
FG commissions metering station in Enugu, frowns at installation of uncertified meters
Don’t destabilise Nigeria, embrace dialogue, FG tells striking doctors
Tragedy in Taraba as flood sweeps away 30-year-old man
Nigeria’s medal chase ends as Enekwechi, women relay team crash in Tokyo Read More…
ThisDay newspaper
IBB Rules Out Atiku, Tinubu from 2023
Masari to COAS: Katsina is Under Severe Bandits’ Attacks
Navy to Establish Two New Operational Bases in C’River
Hand Over Refineries to Private Sector and Be Better Off, PwC Tells FG
CBN Recovers N89.2bn from Commercial Banks over Customers’ Complaints Read More…
