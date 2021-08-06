Nigerian Newspaper Headlines & Naija News Today, August 6, 2021

August 6, 2021 126

The Nation newspaper

PDP crisis: Elders fail to halt Uche Secondus removal plot

Alibaba says Nigerian constitution should be reviewed

World Bank’s $50m for water projects in Delta, Ekiti, five others

It’s unlikely to see an Igbo President in our lifetime – Okolo-Olisa

Ex-NFF President Oneya dies at 73

Vanguard newspaper

CBN recovers N89bn excess bank charges, others

Gunmen abduct Zamfara Assembly Speaker’s parents, others — Police

Residents mob police station, as robbers raid banks, kill one in Osun

Isi-Uzo killings: IPOB mocks S-East govs over ‘lame’ EbubeAgu security

PUNCH newspaper

Relief for Secondus as PDP BoT tackles Wike, rejects interim exco

Olympics: Nigeria lose again in women’s wrestling as Ukraine’s Livach beat Idris

Supreme Court judgment: APC govs throw weight behind Buni-led committee

Situation getting worse, lack of food fueling insecurity – Sultan

NLC demands electricity tariff reduction agreement implementation by December.

The Guardian newspaper

FG pledges special courts for gender-based violence

FG commissions metering station in Enugu, frowns at installation of uncertified meters

Don’t destabilise Nigeria, embrace dialogue, FG tells striking doctors

Tragedy in Taraba as flood sweeps away 30-year-old man

Nigeria's medal chase ends as Enekwechi, women relay team crash in Tokyo

ThisDay newspaper

IBB Rules Out Atiku, Tinubu from 2023

Masari to COAS: Katsina is Under Severe Bandits’ Attacks

Navy to Establish Two New Operational Bases in C’River

Hand Over Refineries to Private Sector and Be Better Off, PwC Tells FG

CBN Recovers N89.2bn from Commercial Banks over Customers' Complaints