MohBad, Ilerioluwa Olademiji Aloba, a popular Nigerian musician sadly passed away at a young age of 27 on Tuesday.

MohBad who was formerly under the Marlian record was reported by Bella Shmurda (some time ago) to have suffered mental health issues.

Tributes have filled the internet especially social media since the report of his death broke. The cause of his death was not released.

This thing called life man🙏🙏!!! RIP MOHBAD 🕊️ — EZEGE 1 (@phynofino) September 12, 2023

💔 sorry mohbad rest in peace — NASTY BLAQ (@NastyBlaq) September 12, 2023

I can’t imagine how Bella Shmurda will be feeling. He’s a real friend and brother. He stayed with Mohbad through thick and thin. May God give him strength and fortitude to bear the loss. — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) September 12, 2023

Mohbad was really so full of life, Bella Shmurda is so real for sticking with him despite everything he went through. RIP Imole. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/qg4Q1lJajD — benny. (@benny7gg) September 12, 2023

