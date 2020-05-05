Nigerian Mobile Police Commander Dies in Kano

Nigerian Mobile Police Commander Dies in Kano

By
- May 5, 2020
- in COVER, NEWS, NEWSLETTER
15
0
Nigerian Mobile Police Commander Dies

Nigerian Mobile Police Commander (MOPOL 9) and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Atiku Nagodi is dead.

The commander of MOPOL 9 which is domiciled at Hotoro, Nassarawa local government area of Kano state died on Monday after a protracted illness at his residence.

Kano Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the death.

He said the late MOPOL Commander served in many police formations before his deployment as MOPOL 9 Commander, where he was until his death.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said funeral prayers were observed at the residence of the deceased on BUK road and he was buried later in the day.

Haruna stressed, “He did not die of coronavirus, he died after protracted illness”.

The late MOPOL Commander is survived by a wife and children.

Source: Channels TV

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

PTF Laments Citizens Failure to Adhere to Lockdown Relaxation Rules

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has