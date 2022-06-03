Nigerian Military Troops Destroy 40 Illegal Refineries In Niger Delta

June 3, 2022 52

The Director, Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj. Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, speaking at a media briefing in Abuja yesterday, said the military recently launched an operation in the Niger Delta to curb the growing oil theft, illegal refining, vandalism in the country and sustained pressure on economic saboteurs and other criminal elements which had significantly reduced the oil thieves’ freedom of action.

He said military operations were conducted in different theatres between May 19 and June 2.

Onyeuko said that troops discovered and destroyed 40 illegal refineries, 165 metal storage tanks, 72 ovens, 23 dug-out pits, and five wooden boats within the period under review.

In addition, he revealed that troops also recovered 1,107,400 litres of crude, 456,450 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 6,250 litres of PMS, six trucks, and three outbound engines and one AK 47 rifle.

Troops also apprehended 21 criminal elements.

“Troops have sustained pressure on economic saboteurs and other criminal elements, significantly reducing oil theft.

“Operations were conducted in creeks, towns and communities at Mosogar, Jesse and Warri Road in Ethiope West Local Government Area, and at Banga and Modangho Creek in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta,” he said.

“Other locations are Okubotowa Creek in Akassa Brass Local Government Area and Ikebiri in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

“Operations were also carried out at the Gawthrone Channel in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers, Akpabiyo Local Government Area in Cross River and Effiat Waterways, Ibaka, in Akwa Ibom,’’ Onyeuko said

He said all recovered items and apprehended criminals were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.