fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSOIL & GAS

Nigerian Military Troops Destroy 40 Illegal Refineries In Niger Delta

June 3, 2022052

The Director, Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj. Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, speaking at a media briefing in Abuja yesterday, said the military recently launched an operation in the Niger Delta to curb the growing oil theft, illegal refining, vandalism in the country and sustained pressure on economic saboteurs and other criminal elements which had significantly reduced the oil thieves’ freedom of action.

He said military operations were conducted in different theatres between May 19 and June 2.
Onyeuko said that troops discovered and destroyed 40 illegal refineries, 165 metal storage tanks, 72 ovens, 23 dug-out pits, and five wooden boats within the period under review.

In addition, he revealed that troops also recovered 1,107,400 litres of crude, 456,450 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 6,250 litres of PMS, six trucks, and three outbound engines and one AK 47 rifle.
Troops also apprehended 21 criminal elements.
“Troops have sustained pressure on economic saboteurs and other criminal elements, significantly reducing oil theft.

“Operations were conducted in creeks, towns and communities at Mosogar, Jesse and Warri Road in Ethiope West Local Government Area, and at Banga and Modangho Creek in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta,” he said.
“Other locations are Okubotowa Creek in Akassa Brass Local Government Area and Ikebiri in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

“Operations were also carried out at the Gawthrone Channel in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers, Akpabiyo Local Government Area in Cross River and Effiat Waterways, Ibaka, in Akwa Ibom,’’ Onyeuko said
He said all recovered items and apprehended criminals were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Buhari Vows To Defend The Interest Of Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad
Related tags :

About Author

Nigerian Military Troops Destroy 40 Illegal Refineries In Niger Delta
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 27, 20190450

Helicopter Lift at Ore Gridlock was for Stroke Patient – Operator

A man who was picked up by a helicopter in the middle of a huge traffic jam in Nigeria had suffered a stroke, the helicopter company has told the BBC. The video from Sunday spread widely on social med
Read More
Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today (Mon. May 30, 2022) [ MAIN ]BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 22, 20210553

NAFEX Update: Exchange Rate Closes At N394/$1

At the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX), the exchange rate appreciated and closed at N394 to one dollar on Thursday, November 21, 2021. NAFEX, also known as Importers and Exporters window,
Read More
July 15, 20151364

Global Computer Shipment Volume Plunges By 11.8%

Global Personal Computer shipment has plunged by 11.8 per cent, following the revelation by Microsoft that it will withdraw its support for Windows XP, once its Windows 10 debuts. International Data C
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.