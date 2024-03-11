Nigerian IT Woman, Folake Owodunni, Wins Global Aurora Tech Award 2024

Folake Owodunni from Nigeria has emerged as the winner of the most prestigious award, the Global Aurora Tech Award 2024, for her groundbreaking startup, Emergency Response Africa. The announcement of Owodunni’s triumph coincided with the celebration of International Women’s Day.

Emergency Response Africa is dedicated to making healthcare accessible in Africa. This innovative solution provides sustainable and scalable emergency medical services, addressing critical needs in the region. Speaking on the significance of Owodunni’s achievement, Head of Aurora Tech Award, Ekaterina Smirnova remarked that the recognition is a constant reminder of the pivotal role of women in bringing about change and innovation.

“We celebrate the remarkable achievements of Folake Owodunni, Hannah Töpler, and Sarah Phiri-Molema. Their groundbreaking startups not only address critical needs in their communities but also serve as local role models, inspiring change and fostering innovation. These awards play a vital role in providing much-needed recognition to women in the tech industry, amplifying their contributions, and paving the way for greater gender equality and diversity in innovation,” Smirnova said.

The Aurora Tech Award 2024, founded in 2020 by inDrive, a US-based global mobility and urban services platform, received an unprecedented 694 applications from 102 countries this year, underscoring the global impact of women in technology and innovation.

In addition to the prestigious recognition, the winners of the Aurora Tech Award 2024 will receive cash prizes of $30,000, $20,000, and $10,000 for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, respectively, along with access to an inDrive mentorship program.

Folake Owodunni’s triumph at the Aurora Tech Award 2024 serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring women entrepreneurs worldwide, highlighting the transformative power of innovation and determination in driving positive change.