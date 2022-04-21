fbpx

Nigerian Investors Record N319.61bn Increase As 28 Stocks Rise

April 21, 20220126

The equity market remained buoyant as investors earned N319.61bn on Wednesday at the end of trading on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ( NGX).

The market capitalisation of the equities listed on the NGX rose to N25.952tn on Wednesday from N25.632tn on Tuesday.

The NGX All-Share Index also rose to 48,138.71 basis points from 47,545.86 basis points. Twenty-eight companies recorded gains at the end of trading on Wednesday, while 21 companies recorded losses.

A total of 349.56 million shares valued at N3.7bn were traded by investors in 4,587 deals. ETERNA and JAPAULGOLD topped the gainers’ list as their share prices rose by 10 per cent each to N5.5 kobo and 33 kobos each.

GUINNESS and MEYER’s share prices appreciated by 9.96 per cent and 9.52 percent to N82.25 and N1.93 respectively, while WAPIC and NB share prices appreciated by 9.52 percent and 8.6 percent to 0.46kobo and N44.20 respectively.

Parthian Securities noted that the equity market remained positive due to bargain hunting on a large-cap.

“We expect the market to remain positive tomorrow at Thursday’s trading session due to increased investor participation in the market,” it stated.

About Author

Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

