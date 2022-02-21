fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERINSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Insurance Sector Records 8.01% Annual Growth

February 21, 20220119
NBS

The Nigerian insurance industry rose by 8.01 percent in 2021, compared to a negative growth rate of 13.29 percent in 2020, figures obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have shown.

The NBS, in its Gross Domestic Product report for the fourth quarter of 2021, said the insurance industry was the reason for 7.82 percent of the finance sector.

According to the report, the underwriting industry recorded negative growth of 2.08 percent in the first quarter of 2021. It, however, grew by 16.41 percent, 7.86 percent, and 13.61 percent in the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2021.

The NBS said, “The finance and insurance sector consists of the two subsectors, financial institutions and insurance, which accounted for 92.18 percent and 7.82 percent of the sector respectively in real terms in Q4 2021.

“As a whole, the sector grew at 24.92 percent in nominal terms (year-on-year), with the growth rate of financial institutions as 25.99 percent and 13.61per cent growth rate recorded for insurance.

“The overall rate was higher than that in Q4 2020 by 26.02 percent points and lower by 1.54 percent points than the preceding quarter. Quarter-on-quarter growth was 25.34 percent, while the annual growth rate stood at 11.88 percent in 2021.

“The sector’s contribution to the overall nominal GDP was 3.10 percent in Q4 2021, higher than the 2.80 percent it represented a year previous, and higher from the contribution of 2.70 percent it made in the preceding quarter.

“Growth in this sector in real terms totaled 24.14 percent, higher by 27.76 percent points from the rate recorded in the 2020 fourth quarter and up by 0.90 percent points from the rate recorded in the preceding quarter.

“Quarter on quarter growth in real terms stood at 26.99 percent, while annual growth was 10.07 percent in 2021.”

The report stated that the contribution of finance and insurance to real GDP totaled 3.66 percent, higher than the contribution of 3.07 percent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 by 0.59 percent points, and higher than 3.16 percent recorded in Q3 2021 by 0.50 percent points.

A recent report released by the National Insurance Commission revealed that Nigerian insurance companies earned N630.36bn in 2021. The Head, Corporate Communications and Market Development, NAICOM, Rassaq Salami, released this in its unaudited result for 2021.

According to the commission, this was an increase from the audited figure of N514bn premium earned in 2020. NAICOM said the total assets of the underwriting companies were N2.14tn while net claims paid was N238.05bn in 2021.

Buhari: Africa Is Flooded With Substandard Food From Europe
Related tags :

About Author

Nigerian Insurance Sector Records 8.01% Annual Growth
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

December 16, 20150326

FAAN to Reduce Number of Security Agencies Involved in Physical Checks at Airports

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister for Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has directed the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Saleh Dunoma, to
Read More
Nigerian Bussinessmen Capital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 7, 20170222

Global Equities’ Rally Weakens As MSCI Index Drops 0.4%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The rally in world equities halted on Wednesday, December 6, following tremors in technology stocks which spread to Europe and were set to dent U.S. trading
Read More
Osinbajo To Nigerians: Leverage Cooperatives To Own Your Homes COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 26, 20190308

Osinbajo Declares Readiness to Waive Immunity to Clear His Name

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram We’re not probing vice president, says EFCC Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared his readiness to waive his constitutional immunity to “enable the most
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.