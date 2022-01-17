fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERINSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Insurance Firms’ Assets Increases By 16% In 15 Months

January 17, 20220129
Nigerian Insurance Firms' Assets Increases By 16% In Three Months

Nigerian insurance companies, between June 2020 and September 2021, saw their assets increased by 16%. This is according to data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on ‘Insurance sector (general and life) consolidated balance sheets) for last year’s Q3.

As read in the data, the sector’s total assets rose by N228.24 billion or 16% from N1.8 trillion in June 2020 to N2.09 trillion as of September 2021.

Similarly, the industry’s assets rose from N1.16 trillion as of the end of December 2017 to N1.26 trillion and N1.45 trillion as of the end of December 2018 and 2019, respectively.

What you should know

It would be recalled that the industry regulator, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), had in June 2020, introduced new and segmented minimum paid up share capital requirements for Nigerian insurance companies.

In a circular dated June 3, 2020, NAICOM mandated underwriters to meet the deadline for the first phase of the recapitalisation exercise, which was slated for December 31, 2020. The final deadline was September 30, 2020.

Life insurance companies were ordered to raise their capital from N2bn to N4bn at the end of the first phase and N8 billion at the end of the second phase.

General insurance companies were ordered to increase their capital from N3 billion at the end of the first phase and N5 billion at the end of the second phase.

While composite underwriters were ordered to raise their capital from N5 billion to N9 billion at the end of the first phase, and to N18 billion at the end of the second phase, the reinsurance firms were ordered to raise their capital from N10 billion to N12 billion at the end of the first phase, and to N20 billion at the final phase.

NNPC Eyes More Revenue With PIA
Related tags :

About Author

Nigerian Insurance Firms’ Assets Increases By 16% In 15 Months
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Breaking: Female Students Abducted By Gunmen In Kaduna State COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
June 15, 20200315

BREAKING: Resident Doctors Embark on Indefinite Nationwide Strike

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike. NARD President, Dr Aliyu Sokomba, announced
Read More
FG to spend N30bn to develop agro-industrial hub – Ogbeh AGRIC BUSINESSCOVER
October 26, 20160338

FG To Spend N30bn for Agro-Industrial Hub – Ogbeh

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has said that the Federal Government will spend N30 billion to develop the biggest agro-industrial hub in Wes
Read More
South-South States To Join Rivers' VAT Suit COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 18, 20200388

South-South Govs. Demand Apology from Presidency Over Meeting Cancellation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Leaders from the South-South have asked the presidency to tender an unreserved apology for its abrupt cancellation of a stakeholders meeting billed to hold
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.