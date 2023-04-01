Nigerian Idol Winner Will Win 35 Million Cash Prize – MultiChoice

Africa’s leading entertainment company, MultiChoice Nigeria announced its plan to award the winner of Nigerian Idol a cash prize of 35 million Naira. The announcement was made at a media briefing event held at the MultiChoice Studios, Lagos, Nigeria on March 28, 2023.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Head of Content and West Africa, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, expressed her excitement about the upcoming Nigerian Idol competition and the huge cash prize for the winner.

“Last season, we were taken on a journey of self discovery and thrilling performances that saw Progress Chukwuyem emerge the well-deserved winner, taking home a whopping 30 million Naira cash prize. This year, we are back with a bigger reward.”

“The winner of this new season will not only walk away with a cash prize of 35 million naira but also with the grand prize of a 100 million naira; including a rare chance to gain access to the hands-on mentorship provided by the judges, our vocal coaches, the world-class production team and the choreographers that will altogether unveil the intricacies of the industry to this talent and a chance for them to hone the skill in readiness for their contracts; and we are proud to be setting the standard,” she said.

Busola further added that the Nigerian Idol competition is not just about the cash prize, but also about providing a platform for young and talented Nigerians to showcase their musical abilities.

“We are committed to empowering and promoting the creative talents of young Nigerians, and the Nigerian Idol competition is one of the ways we do that.”

The media briefing event was attended by top executives of MultiChoice Nigeria, as well as journalists and entertainment industry stakeholders.

The event was also an opportunity to introduce the judges for the upcoming Nigerian Idol competition, which include popular Nigerian musicians Simi, Obi Asika, and D’banj.

The Nigerian Idol competition will kick off on April 23, 2023, with live performances beginning on the 28th of May. The grand finale will air on the 16th of July and will broadcast across Africa Magic Channels – Africa Magic Showcase, Urban, and Family. As always, the Nigerian Idol pop-up channel (DStv ch. 199) will be open 24/7 with audition tapes.

It promises to be an exciting and competitive show. The winner of the competition will also go home with a grand prize of up to 100 million, and gain nationwide recognition and exposure in the music industry.