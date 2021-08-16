Nigerian Govt To Spend N59bn On Building Rural Roads

August 16, 2021 158

The Nigerian government is planning to spend a total of N59 billion on the construction of of rural roads, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, has said.

He added that N34 billion had been earmarked for rural road development and an additional N17 billion had been approved under the sustainability planning.

The minister made this known while speaking at the 7th Biennial Retreat 2021, organised in his honour by the Weppa Wanno Pyramid Club of Nigeria, in Edo State.

Agba said that N8 billion from the 2021 budget for rural development brings the total to N59 billion.

According to him, both sub-national government and the federal government need to work together to ensure community development.

“Community development is a primary responsibility of the sub-national government, not the federal government. But, the federal government is doing a lot, “ the minister said.

While receiving an award from the group, Agba said, “As a normal human being, I feel happy, good, encouraged and elated because it means; what I am doing is on the right path.”

He added, “They are trying to motivate me to continue the good work. Although, one does not look forward to getting award for doing what is right, however, I just believe in doing the right thing.”