fbpx
Nigerian Govt Sets Up Committee To Engage With Twitter

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERIT/TELECOM

Nigerian Govt Sets Up Committee To Engage With Twitter

June 22, 20210141
Nigerian Govt Sets Up Committee To Engage With Twitter

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a committee created to engage with Twitter management over the suspension of the operations of the microblogging and social networking service in Nigeria.

The approval was announced in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who will chair the team.

The Federal Government’s team also comprises the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama.

READ ALSO: ‘Subsidy Is One Of Nigeria’s Biggest Political Problems’

Others are the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, as well as other relevant government agencies.

The statement read, “Following the indefinite suspension of its operations in Nigeria, for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence, Twitter wrote to President Buhari seeking to engage with
the Federal Government over the suspension, with a view to charting a path forward.”

About Author

Nigerian Govt Sets Up Committee To Engage With Twitter
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

February 28, 20130203

Careers at MTN

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Team Lead, Solutions Design Division: Information Systems Status: Permanent EXPIRY DATE 3/1/2013   Travel Coordinator Division: Finance Status: Permane
Read More
[ MAIN ]AVIATIONIT/TELECOMNEWS
July 17, 20130115

NAMA To Take Down Illegal Telecom Masts

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, has given a four-week proviso to telecommunication owners with masts illegally mounted at several locations acros
Read More
Nigerian Students on Scholarship COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
April 23, 20200161

Nigerian Government Secures Release of 60 Nigerians Jailed in Tanzania

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Government has finalized arrangements for the release of 60 out of the 73 Nigerians imprisoned in Tanzania. These Nigerians were imprisoned on
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.