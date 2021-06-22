Nigerian Govt Sets Up Committee To Engage With Twitter

June 22, 2021 141

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a committee created to engage with Twitter management over the suspension of the operations of the microblogging and social networking service in Nigeria.

The approval was announced in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who will chair the team.

The Federal Government’s team also comprises the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama.

READ ALSO: ‘Subsidy Is One Of Nigeria’s Biggest Political Problems’

Others are the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, as well as other relevant government agencies.

The statement read, “Following the indefinite suspension of its operations in Nigeria, for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence, Twitter wrote to President Buhari seeking to engage with

the Federal Government over the suspension, with a view to charting a path forward.”