fbpx
Nigerian Govt Receives N184.59bn Foreign CIT in Q1

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Govt Receives N184.59bn Foreign CIT in Q1

May 15, 2021053
Nigerian Govt Receives N184.59bn Foreign CIT in Q1

The Company Income Tax (CIT) collected by the Nigerian government through the JP Morgan made up almost half of the total CIT collected in the first half of 2021.

Nigerian government received foreign currency denominated Company Income Tax (CIT) valued at N184.59 billion in the first half of this year.

This represents 47 per cent of the a total of N392.77 billion CIT collected in the period under review.

JP Morgan Chase in 2006 was engaged by the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) to collect tax revenue for Nigeria from foreign companies registered in Nigeria.

The FIRS had said the old method involved the Federal Reserve Bank in the United States, Bank of England, and Bank of Belgies in Netherlands collecting foreign denominated currencies as taxes.

READ ALSO: Bank Of England Contemplates Creation Of Digital Currency

The agency noted that the old method was cumbersome and lacked adequate information necessary for proper supervision, monitoring and reconciliation, among others.

The Head of process and operations at FIRS, Y.M. Amazah, said, “In the light of the above, the FIRS secured the approval of the Federal Government to open dedicated domiciliary accounts into which its foreign currency denominated taxes will, henceforth, be paid.

He said the domiciliary accounts, 24 in number, opened along various tax types, had been opened with J.P Morgan Chase, New York for all US denominated payments, while J.P Morgan Chase, London, UK and J.P Morgan Chase, Frankfurt, Germany will receive pound sterling and euro denominated taxes, respectively.

About Author

Nigerian Govt Receives N184.59bn Foreign CIT in Q1
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

July 4, 20170107

Pound Slides Over Weak UK Manufacturing Data

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The British Pound Sterling, on Monday, July 3,  dropped below $1.30 after weaker-than-expected data from Britain’s manufacturing sector led investors
Read More
COVID-19: Nigeria Is Reaching A Critical Level Where Hospitals Can Not Cope - NCDC COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
January 12, 20210225

COVID-19: Nigeria Is Reaching A Critical Level Where Hospitals Can Not Cope – NCDC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that Nigeria is reaching a critical level where the hospitals can no longer cope with more serious CO
Read More
Naira Marley ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
May 20, 20190208

Naira Marley’s Alleged Credit Card Fraud Trial to Commence Today

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Barring any last minute change, the trial of Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, for alleged credit card fraud will begin at a Lagos high co
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.