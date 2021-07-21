fbpx

Nigerian Govt Pumps N50bn Into Trade Export

July 21, 20210179
Exporters To Receive NEPC's N5bn Palliative

The Nigerian Government is boosting trade export through a N50bn Export Expansion Facility Programme facilitated by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC)

The programme is part of the Economic Sustainability Plan whose development and implementation is being led by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

This comes following the official launch of the Trade Promotion Organisations under the auspices of Economic Community of West African States.

Presidency sources credited Executive Director /Chief Executive Officer of the NEPC, Mr Segun Awolowo, as saying the programme was geared towards increasing the volume of trade within the ECOWAS region with Nigeria poised to boost its non-oil exports.

The EEFP is a spin-off of the Zero Oil Plan developed by NEPC under Awolowo and approved by the President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

According to NEPC, the EEFP would see to the establishment of top-notch warehouses in the country close to airports where Nigerian goods meant for export would be packaged to global competitive standards ahead of their exportation.

In March, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, officially inaugurated the EEFP and also launched the first online grant management portal for non-oil exports.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

